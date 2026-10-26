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Review: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - THE BRITNEY SPEARS FAIRY TALE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage

Based on the music performed and recorded by Britney Spears

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Review: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - THE BRITNEY SPEARS FAIRY TALE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage

A child requests her favorite fairy tale, and The Narrator puts out a call for the players to assemble on set to re-enact the story verbatim, as it’s been told since inception, no changes. Happily ever afters passed down from generation to generation – until Cinderella has a thought. Questioning her state of affairs, she expresses her dissatisfaction with the status quo. So begins Ray of Light’s triumphant production of the 2023 jukebox musical that explodes with the music of Britney Spears, vibrant dance numbers, and a talented ensemble cast.

Review: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - THE BRITNEY SPEARS FAIRY TALE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage Image
Marshall Forte (Prince Charming) and the cast of Ray of Light Theatre’s Once Upon a One More Time: The Britney Spears Fairy Tale Musical.

Jon Hertmere’s book is part Barbie, with the fairy tale princesses questioning their identities and their worth, with Suffs and its feminist sensibilities. As Cinderella goes rogue, she disrupts the entire fairy tale system. The Princes’ are portrayed as mindless hunks with their leader Prince Charming (Marshall Forte) exposed as a philandering cheat who’s merely fulfilling his role. You don’t have to be a Britney Spears aficionado to understand how well her songs are integrated into the plot. Combined with Alex Rodriguez and Clint Calimlim’s kinetic hip-hop choreography, the musical numbers excel.

Review: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - THE BRITNEY SPEARS FAIRY TALE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage Image
Mickey Hanano Skinner (Betany), Jessica Coker (Stepmother), and Catherine Traceski (Belinda).

Michael Phillis helms the production with his trademark skill and ability to cast and corral large ensembles. The wunderkind of Oasis’ Baloney franchise, Phillis understands the dynamics of the story that merges Betty Freidan’s The Feminist Mystique, a re-framing of cherished stories, and contemporary pop sensibilities. Phillis’s cast and choices of technical crew dazzle. Matt Owen’s sleek nightclub set, Weli Shi’s lighting, and Ashley Renee’s costumes are a delight. Using the original orchestrations by James Olmstead and Matt Stine, with arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Philis adds some fine comic touches to both dialogue and music.

Review: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - THE BRITNEY SPEARS FAIRY TALE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage Image
Majesty Pearl Scott (Cinderella).

Among the many outstanding performances, Majesty Pearl Scott (Cinderella), Marshall Forte (Prince Charming), Jessica Coker (Stepmother), Marah Sotelo (Snow White), and Mary Kalita as the OFG (Official Fairy Godmother) deliver the goods. Once Upon a One More Time – The Britney Spears Fairy Tale Musical fires on every cylinder, provides plenty of laughs, and fills that large-scale musical itch.

Once Upon a One More Time – The Britney Spears Fairy Tale Musical continues through November 21st. Tickets available at https://www.rayoflighttheatre.com/britney 

Photo credits: Tiffany Michelle Brandow

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