Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: October 25, 2026

This week's grid has 17 answers tucked into a 15x19 layout, with 11 people, two shows and three theatre terms waiting to be filled in. Some clues lean on names making news, others on a new musical pulling together a notable cast, and a few on a beloved score finding its way back to screens. Start solving at broadwayworld.com/crossword.

As always, the puzzle is free and open to anyone, no account required. Log in with your BroadwayWorld account, though, and the benefits add up: your progress saves across devices, your streak keeps climbing week to week, and a clean solve without revealed squares can land you on the leaderboard.

If this week's puzzle stumps you, the archive holds every crossword that came before, so you can always go back and finish what you started. And if you want a nudge each Sunday, sign up under the puzzle for an email the moment the new grid is live.

Good luck, and see you back here next week for another set of clues pulled straight from the headlines.

Play the October 25 Crossword

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