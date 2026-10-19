Spotlight: Tony Winner Shoshana Bean and Idol's Clay Aiken at Yoshi's This Week

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Catch Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean and American Idol's Clay Aiken at Yoshi's Oakland this week. Get Shoshana Bean tickets for Monday, October 19, or secure your seat for Clay Aiken on Wednesday, October 21.

Shoshana Bean, a powerhouse vocalist and Tony Award winner, brings extraordinary range, soulful delivery, and serious stage presence to the stage. From her Tony-winning performances to her acclaimed Broadway career, Bean's voice is known for stopping audiences in their tracks. Monday night promises an unforgettable evening of music in the intimate setting of Yoshi's Oakland.

Clay Aiken, who rose to fame on American Idol and later made his mark on the Broadway stage, has built a devoted following with his unmistakable voice and charismatic performances. Wednesday's show offers fans a chance to experience this beloved performer live in an up-close venue setting.

Gather your favorite people, enjoy dinner and drinks, and settle in for live performances worth getting out for.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 13 Hrs 16 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me