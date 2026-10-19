Spotlight: Tony Winner Shoshana Bean and Idol's Clay Aiken at Yoshi's This Week
Yoshi’s Oakland welcomes two standout performers for nights of incredible vocals, big moments, and music you won’t want to experience anywhere else.
Catch Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean and American Idol's Clay Aiken at Yoshi's Oakland this week. Get Shoshana Bean tickets for Monday, October 19, or secure your seat for Clay Aiken on Wednesday, October 21.
Shoshana Bean, a powerhouse vocalist and Tony Award winner, brings extraordinary range, soulful delivery, and serious stage presence to the stage. From her Tony-winning performances to her acclaimed Broadway career, Bean's voice is known for stopping audiences in their tracks. Monday night promises an unforgettable evening of music in the intimate setting of Yoshi's Oakland.
Clay Aiken, who rose to fame on American Idol and later made his mark on the Broadway stage, has built a devoted following with his unmistakable voice and charismatic performances. Wednesday's show offers fans a chance to experience this beloved performer live in an up-close venue setting.
Gather your favorite people, enjoy dinner and drinks, and settle in for live performances worth getting out for.
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The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
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Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
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Brian Copeland in 'Not a Genuine Black Man' - BENEFIT for CHRS
Marines Memorial Theatre (11/21-11/21)
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Live At the Orinda - Beth Leavel
Orinda Theatre (11/08-11/08)
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Company
City Lights Theater Company (7/15-8/22)
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Neave Trio
Kohl Mansion - Great Hall (11/15-11/15)
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Bay Area Musical Improv Festival - Thursday 8:00PM Show
All Out Comedy (10/22-10/22)
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Exile | Banishment | Home
O1C (11/15-11/15)
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Knockoff Broadway: The Improvised Musical
All Out Comedy Theater (7/25-12/26)
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The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)