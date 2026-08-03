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Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage

Performances run through August 29th.

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Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage

Urinetown: The Musical

Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann
Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis
Directed and Choreographed by Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd

Ray of Light Theatre

Leave it to Ray of Light Theatre to revive the spoof musical Urinetown at just the right moment. Greedy businessmen and crooked politicians connive to oppress the poor by controlling their most private bodily function – elimination. Writers Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann cleverly mock the evil perpetrators while also fixing their laser wit on the do-gooders and their rebellion. Broadway musicals themselves (“Les Miserables,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “West Side Story”) also receive a gentle satire in ROL’s brilliant production.

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage Image
Gabrielle Goodman as Hope Cladwell and Sadat Hossain as Bobby Strong.

After encountering pay toilets, Kotis had the idea for a musical based on the corporate takeover of nature’s call by banning in-home facilities in a drought-stricken city. The show features a ‘self-aware’ construct where characters, including a primary narrator, provide expositions to the audience directly. Urinetown begs the question what if an unjust law is wrong? Is rebellion required and righteous? How do you rebel against the threat of being sent to the mysterious Urintetown, a threat that turns out to be purely metaphysical.

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage Image
Sidney Matthew Román (Officer Lockstock).

The narrator, Officer Lockstock, a sadistic cop (Sidney Matthew Román), and Little Sally (Angela Busgano) tell us this is not a happy musical and that very few people will want to see it. It’s part of the satire of Broadway that is piled on to a scathing perspective on capitalism, municipal politics, and social revolt. Theatre buffs can chuckle at the obvious choreography references, and leftists will admire the fight against fascism.

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage Image
Anne Warren as Penelope Pennywise.

The casting is superb from top to bottom, a trademark of ROL productions. The characters broadly drawn and keenly earnest. Bobby Strong (Sadat Hossain), the play’s hero, his heiress girlfriend Hope (Gabrielle Goodman), the evil businessman Caldwell B. Cladwell (William Giammona), Penelope Pennywise (Ann Warren), and that evil cop are all outstanding, supported by a hardworking and talented ensemble.

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage Image
William Giammona (Caldwell B. Cladwell) and the cast.

With the threat of AI data centers sucking up water at an alarming rate and a president gilding his pockets, the dystopian imagery of Urinetown: The Musical seems alarming prescient. Excellently directed and choreographed by Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, the show sparkles with energy. Ben Prince provides the strong musical direction, and the production looks fabulous with Matt Owen’s set design, John Bernard’s gritty lighting, and Ashley Renee’s costume design.

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at The Barbary Stage Image
The cast of Ray of Light Theatre’s Urinetown the Musical.

The score is a delight, with silly songs like “It’s a Privilege to Pee,” “Don’t Be the Bunny,” and “We’re Not Sorry.” They spoof bigtime romantic epics in style and bombast. Urinetown: The Musical shouldn’t work, but it does big time.

Urinetown: The Musical continues through August 29th. Tickets and information available at rayoflighttheatre.com

Photo credits: Tiffany Davis, Jon Bauer

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