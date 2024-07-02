Review: HELP IS ON THE WAY: BROADWAY & BEYOND 30th Anniversary Concert & Gala at Marines Memorial Theater?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Help Is on The Way: BROADWAY & BEYOND 30th Anniversary Concert & Gala on Sun., July 14, 2024,7:30 pm is truly a milestone to be celebrated. When Ken Henderson and Joe Seiler began the Richmond / Ermet Aid Foundation in 1995 and producing these concerts, they could not have imagined how many lives have been affected, touched and made better due to their ability to bring the community, performers and the many beneficiaries together to give back and raise money for a myriad of worthy causes.



To date REAF has raised well over $4.5 million dollars to support AIDS/HIV services, hunger programs and programs for homeless and disenfranchised youth and seniors. In those 30 years, all the performers and volunteers have donated their time and talents to be part of this philanthropic organization. All the money generated by ticket sales has always gone directly to the beneficiaries.

Performers slated to appear include: Grammy Award-winning recording star Debby Boone, Broadway Star (Light in the Piazza, Wicked) David Burnham, Broadway / Cabaret Star / Star Search winner / Author Sam Harris, Tony Award-winning (Guys & Dolls) Broadway Star Faith Prince, Jazz / Cabaret Star Paula West, Broadway Star (Phantom of the Opera, Les Miz) Lisa Vroman, Broadway Star (Phantom of the Opera, Les Miz) Jennifer Leigh Warren, Top 10 from X-Factor / cabaret star Jason Brock, and the cast of the touring production of Mrs. Doubtfire. Musical Director is Pianist, Arranger and Vocal Coach Michael Orland (American Idol).

Rob McClure as Mrs. Doubtfire

Special awards will be presented to Broadways and TV’s Bruce Villanch (REAF Performer Lifetime Achievement Award) and Delta Dental of CA. will be awarded the Corporate Partner Award for 30 years of support to REAF. HELP IS ON THE WAY 30th ANNIVERSARY Is produced by The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation, founded by the late Barbara Richmond and Peggy Ermet in memory of their sons, John Richmond, and Doug Ermet, who both lost their lives to AIDS. In 1995, the two women decided not to get mad but get even when they launched a musical AIDS benefit to honor their sons by raising funds for AIDS service organizations. To date REAF has raised well over $4.5 million dollars to support AIDS/HIV services, hunger programs and programs for homeless and disenfranchised youth.



Sunday, July 14, 2024 - 7:30 pm, Marines’ Memorial Theater, 609 Sutter St. (at Mason St.) San Francisco 94102. Tickets are available at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/3418cc85-8ede-4551-8a06-3b805aef3654

