Review: GHOST QUARTET at Oakland Theater Project

Monica Slater in GHOST QUARTET at Oakland

Theater Project.

History, spooky stories, and a quest are all woven together with hypnotic melodies and intoxicating harmonies. GHOST QUARTET by Oakland Theater Project is unlike any other show. This song cycle takes the audience on a journey through lands and stories and time with bits of familiar things as guides. A puzzle within a puzzle disguised as a fable, the show captivates both mind and heart.

The show centers on the story of two sisters, Rose and Pearl. Rose, the younger sister, has fallen madly in love with the Astronomer. Sadly, the Astronomer is smitten with the elder sister, Pearl. Rose feels betrayed and seeks the counsel of a magical Bear. The Bear sends her on a quest to obtain four objects that will help her exact vengeance upon her sister. From here the story bounces through time and space as Rose seeks the items within other well-known stories such as Scheherazade, Grimm’s Fairy Tales, Edgar Allen Poe, and even a touch of Thelonius Monk. The familiar bits help ground the story which as a song cycle has very little dialogue to help the audience maintain the thread.

The cast of GHOST QUARTET includes five artists. The program lists one, Ami Nashimoto, as the cellist, but Nashimoto also plays other instruments and more than once graces us with their voice. The other four portray multiple characters, sing, and play various instruments. As the actual staging of the show is minimal, with each new track, you find yourself looking for the source of the music. Rinde Eckert is most captivating as The Astronomer and as Edgar. He carries a heavy musical load playing the keyboard in virtually every track as well as occasional drums. Back to Nashimoto whose contribution is well beyond the listing in the program. The tonality and presence with which they perform lends a melancholy to the entire show. Michael Perez lays down the percussion track and also serves as a sort of narrator announcing the chapters and tracks. Though he is rarely center stage, his energy in those moments push the narrative forward. Veronica Renner is the younger sister, Rose Red, as well as Starchild and Dunyazad and others. Renner has a captivating eagerness to her that pulls you in. Her voice has a beautiful clarity and unexpected power. Monica Slater is the elder sister, Pearl White, Scheherazade and others. Slater possesses an amazing dexterity of voice, switching effortlessly between folk ballads, breathy jazz, and nearly operatic numbers. She gives a haunting performance laced with sadness and inevitability.

The music, lyrics, and text are all by Dave Molloy, the creator of Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. His genius in defying tradition serves this show well. Oakland Theater Project could do more to help the audience understand the work with either a director’s note and synopsis in the program or perhaps a QR code linked to more detailed information by a dramaturg. With a show so rich in literary and musical references, the experience would be heightened with more information. Even without such help, the show is enjoyable due to the beauty and power of the music and the performers. The Lighting Design by Stephanie Johnson really hones in on the eerie aspects of the story and sets the tone for each track. Costume Consultant, Arielle Powell, uses minimal changes to transition the actors into different characters. This process works well as it allows the show to continue uninterrupted with the only confusing part being the leather pants worn by Veronica Renner that seem out of place for almost all of her characters. Director William Hodgson provides the areas of focus for each actor, the basic tracks, and then gets out of the way to allow the show to take on its own life. There is nothing about the show that feels heavy-handed or manipulated which allows the music to be front and center.

Ghost Quartet makes a big impact for a small cast. The music is so rich, so varied, and so well performed. There is something for everyone to enjoy. Eerie, bizarre, and intricately entangled, the show is beyond comparison. Leave your expectations at the door and ready yourself for an entirely new experience of theater.

