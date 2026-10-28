Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: BETRAYAL at Marin Theatre
Betrayal continues through November 21st.
In the first scene of Harold Pinter’s award-winning play, it’s 1977 and Emma and Jerry are peppering each other with perfunctory ‘how ya doing’ questions over drinks at a pub. It’s awkward and testy, with some kind of subtext lurking beneath the surface. They’re meeting two years after their illicit affair has ended, Jerry cheating on his wife with his best friend Robert’s wife. Betrayal deals with deceit, power dynamics and self-deception with a clever reverse chronological plot structure that allows the audience to become voyeurs to the proceedings.
Carey Perloff uses her intimate knowledge of Pinter to deliver this powerful adult cautionary tale with sparkling performances by Marin Theatre veteran Liz Sklar, and Tasso Feldman and Charlie Semine making their Marin Theatre debuts. Right off the bat, Emma is having another affair with Jerry’s client Casey and she’s separating from Robert for his philandering. When she announces she’s told Robert about Jerry, he’s flabbergasted. Its betrayal upon betrayal upon betrayal.
Jerry meets with Robert not knowing how their confrontation will play out. Robert (Semine) seems non-fluxed by the affair, unconfrontational but testy. Moving backwards to 1975, Emma and Jerry meet at their afternoon liaisons in their rented flat that Emma believes is a home away from home. Their lives, careers and families have gotten in the way of their love. She can’t bear to return the flat’s key and makes him do it. Sklar reeks of regret and anguish in a performance that flows from anxiety to the joy of new love.
In 1974 the trio have an awkward meeting. We now know that Emma had told Robert about the affair years before she said. So, we know he knows and it’s a creepy scene. Robert seems subtly antagonistic, challenging Jerry to a mano a mano squash match. We move to 1973 where Emma reveals her affair with Jerry to Robert, who is naturally crushed. In a nice directorial touch, Perloff has Robert in an intimate scene between the two lovers. It sadly illustrates the fallout and consequences of marital deception.
Back in 1971 Jerry and Emma discuss the secrecy involved in maintaining an affair. Are there any clues or speculation? Are they being faithful to each other is ironically posed. Emma’s pregnancy adds to the dilemma, but she assures Jerry it’s Robert’s child. The play ends in 1968 at a party at Robert and Emma’s home where Jerry proclaims his love for Emma. Right in her and her husband’s bedroom, she will break her vows and enter the world of deceit. Pinter’s reverse chronology was innovative in its day and it’s interesting to work backwards and see how they got to the starting point of the play which is actually their denouement.
Watching Sklar transform from the emotionally devastated victim of her own actions to the beautiful romantic giving in to her desires is a delight. Jerry’s complicity and sheepish guilt is well acted by Tasso Feldman, and we’re conflicted by Charlie Semine’s performance as both cuckold and philanderer. Betrayal is adult drama at its finest in the capable hands of Perloff, cast and crew. Who can we truly trust is put to the test.
Betrayal continues through November 21st. Tickets available at www.marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.
Photo credits: David Allen
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
Lena Hall: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/06-11/07) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
|
Hello, Dolly!
Hillbarn Theatre (4/15-5/09)
|
Knockoff Broadway: The Improvised Musical
All Out Comedy Theater (7/25-12/26)
|
Hadestown
Orpheum Theatre San Francisco (1/07-1/10)
|
WHAT MAKES A GOOD PLAY: WRITE PLAYS THAT GET PRODUCED
Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop (10/11-12/13)
|
Fiddler on the Roof
California Theatre, San José (11/15-11/29)
|
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek (10/25-11/15)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.