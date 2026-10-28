Review: BETRAYAL at Marin Theatre

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

In the first scene of Harold Pinter’s award-winning play, it’s 1977 and Emma and Jerry are peppering each other with perfunctory ‘how ya doing’ questions over drinks at a pub. It’s awkward and testy, with some kind of subtext lurking beneath the surface. They’re meeting two years after their illicit affair has ended, Jerry cheating on his wife with his best friend Robert’s wife. Betrayal deals with deceit, power dynamics and self-deception with a clever reverse chronological plot structure that allows the audience to become voyeurs to the proceedings.

Carey Perloff uses her intimate knowledge of Pinter to deliver this powerful adult cautionary tale with sparkling performances by Marin Theatre veteran Liz Sklar, and Tasso Feldman and Charlie Semine making their Marin Theatre debuts. Right off the bat, Emma is having another affair with Jerry’s client Casey and she’s separating from Robert for his philandering. When she announces she’s told Robert about Jerry, he’s flabbergasted. Its betrayal upon betrayal upon betrayal.

Charlie Semine (Robert), Liz Skalr (Emma) and Tasso Feldman (Jerry).

Jerry meets with Robert not knowing how their confrontation will play out. Robert (Semine) seems non-fluxed by the affair, unconfrontational but testy. Moving backwards to 1975, Emma and Jerry meet at their afternoon liaisons in their rented flat that Emma believes is a home away from home. Their lives, careers and families have gotten in the way of their love. She can’t bear to return the flat’s key and makes him do it. Sklar reeks of regret and anguish in a performance that flows from anxiety to the joy of new love.

Charlie Semine (Robert), Nic Moore (waiter) and Tasso Feldman (Jerry).

In 1974 the trio have an awkward meeting. We now know that Emma had told Robert about the affair years before she said. So, we know he knows and it’s a creepy scene. Robert seems subtly antagonistic, challenging Jerry to a mano a mano squash match. We move to 1973 where Emma reveals her affair with Jerry to Robert, who is naturally crushed. In a nice directorial touch, Perloff has Robert in an intimate scene between the two lovers. It sadly illustrates the fallout and consequences of marital deception.

Back in 1971 Jerry and Emma discuss the secrecy involved in maintaining an affair. Are there any clues or speculation? Are they being faithful to each other is ironically posed. Emma’s pregnancy adds to the dilemma, but she assures Jerry it’s Robert’s child. The play ends in 1968 at a party at Robert and Emma’s home where Jerry proclaims his love for Emma. Right in her and her husband’s bedroom, she will break her vows and enter the world of deceit. Pinter’s reverse chronology was innovative in its day and it’s interesting to work backwards and see how they got to the starting point of the play which is actually their denouement.

Liz Sklar as Emma and Charlie Semine as Robert.

Watching Sklar transform from the emotionally devastated victim of her own actions to the beautiful romantic giving in to her desires is a delight. Jerry’s complicity and sheepish guilt is well acted by Tasso Feldman, and we’re conflicted by Charlie Semine’s performance as both cuckold and philanderer. Betrayal is adult drama at its finest in the capable hands of Perloff, cast and crew. Who can we truly trust is put to the test.

Betrayal continues through November 21st. Tickets available at www.marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

Photo credits: David Allen

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 33 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone