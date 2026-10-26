Photos: Get a First Look at BETRAYAL at Marin Theatre

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Marin Theatre is presenting Nobel Prize and Tony Award winner Harold Pinter's Betrayal. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff, a frequent Pinter interpreter who worked several times with the late playwright, returns to Marin Theatre to helm this play. See production photos!

This taut, thought-provoking drama laced with Pinter's laconic wit illuminates an illicit seven-year affair told backwards and forwards in time - beginning two years after the end of the affair and ending with the first clandestine kiss. Truth lies in the unspoken between lovers and friends in this sensual, scintillating examination of the perils and pleasures of deception.

The cast of Betrayal features actors Tasso Feldman, Liz Sklar, Charlie Semine, and Nic Moore. Betrayal will perform October 22 – November 15, 2026.

Photo credit: David Allen

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 54 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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