 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Get a First Look at BETRAYAL at Marin Theatre

Carey Perloff directs the Pinter classic, featuring Tasso Feldman, Liz Sklar, Charlie Semine, and Nic Moore.

By:

Marin Theatre is presenting Nobel Prize and Tony Award winner Harold Pinter's Betrayal. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff, a frequent Pinter interpreter who worked several times with the late playwright, returns to Marin Theatre to helm this play. See production photos!

This taut, thought-provoking drama laced with Pinter's laconic wit illuminates an illicit seven-year affair told backwards and forwards in time - beginning two years after the end of the affair and ending with the first clandestine kiss. Truth lies in the unspoken between lovers and friends in this sensual, scintillating examination of the perils and pleasures of deception.

The cast of Betrayal features actors Tasso Feldman, Liz Sklar, Charlie Semine, and Nic Moore. Betrayal will perform October 22 – November 15, 2026.

Photo credit: David Allen

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS

The Madness of Lady Bright in San Francisco / Bay Area The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
Gutenberg! The Musical! in San Francisco / Bay Area Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
Lena Hall: In Concert in San Francisco / Bay Area Lena Hall: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/06-11/07) PHOTOS
The Secret Garden in San Francisco / Bay Area The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
The Death of Meyerhold in San Francisco / Bay Area The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)
Ren's 12th Annual Winter Wonderland in San Francisco / Bay Area Ren's 12th Annual Winter Wonderland
City Lights Theater Company (12/06-12/06)
Come From Away in San Francisco / Bay Area Come From Away
Revival Hall (11/13-12/06)
The 42nd Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party in San Francisco / Bay Area The 42nd Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party
The Cow Palace (11/21-12/20)
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show in San Francisco / Bay Area The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show
Golden Gate Theatre (12/27-12/27)
Fiddler on the Roof in San Francisco / Bay Area Fiddler on the Roof
California Theatre, San José (11/15-11/29)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets