Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Get a First Look at BETRAYAL at Marin Theatre
Carey Perloff directs the Pinter classic, featuring Tasso Feldman, Liz Sklar, Charlie Semine, and Nic Moore.
Marin Theatre is presenting Nobel Prize and Tony Award winner Harold Pinter's Betrayal. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff, a frequent Pinter interpreter who worked several times with the late playwright, returns to Marin Theatre to helm this play. See production photos!
This taut, thought-provoking drama laced with Pinter's laconic wit illuminates an illicit seven-year affair told backwards and forwards in time - beginning two years after the end of the affair and ending with the first clandestine kiss. Truth lies in the unspoken between lovers and friends in this sensual, scintillating examination of the perils and pleasures of deception.
The cast of Betrayal features actors Tasso Feldman, Liz Sklar, Charlie Semine, and Nic Moore. Betrayal will perform October 22 – November 15, 2026.
Photo credit: David Allen
Charlie Semine, Nic Moore and Tasso Feldman
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
Lena Hall: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/06-11/07) PHOTOS
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
|
The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)
|
Ren's 12th Annual Winter Wonderland
City Lights Theater Company (12/06-12/06)
|
Come From Away
Revival Hall (11/13-12/06)
|
The 42nd Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party
The Cow Palace (11/21-12/20)
|
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show
Golden Gate Theatre (12/27-12/27)
|
Fiddler on the Roof
California Theatre, San José (11/15-11/29)