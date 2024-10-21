Review: BEN JONES - TEMPTATION at Feinstein's At The Nikko

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Jones, award-winning singer, comedian, storyteller, and actor returned to the intimate Feinstein’s at the Nikko for an extremely successful two-run engagement displaying his considerable talents. If you haven’t seen Ben Jones, make it a must. He has that unique skill that makes a great entertainer – he’s so engaging and interesting that you can’t wait for the next moment. This show, titled ‘Temptation’, exhibits that proficiency brilliantly.

Opening with a query, Jones asks “What do you want? He means out of life and the set is an eclectic selection of tunes exploring different alliteration of that theme. Our obsession with cell phones is connected to Jay Hawkins and Herb Slotkin’s “I Put a Spell on You.” Another tempting distraction is represented in “Me and Mrs. Jones,” about two people cheating on their significant others. Jones’ banter is witty and charming, riffing on the fact that his wife Julie Scelzo didn’t take his name, so the song is really about him and his mother! Oedipus and Freud are part of a very funny talking bit.

Jones has been successfully collaborating with arranger/musical director Ron Abel, evidenced on Abel’s stunning arrangement of Cole Porter’s “It’s Alright with Me.” Ben’s sharp tenor covers a number of genres from pop, rock, Broadway, and R&B. His voice is soulful on “Tennessee Whiskey” (Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove), and powerful on Andrew Lippa’s “What is it About Her? from The Wild Party.

“What Do I Need with Love” (Jeanine Tesori and Dick Scanlan) from Thoroughly Modern Millie is a heartfelt tribute to the late Gavin Creel and a stark cover of Jason Robert Brown’s “Proof” from the new musical The Connector display’s Jones’ serious vocal talent. He’s no stranger to musical theatre, having performed principal roles in L’Enfant et Les Sortilèges (La Théière, Le Petit Vieillard, La Rainette), Boris Godunov (Missail), Candide (Governor, Vanderdendur), Guys and Dolls (Sky), Follies (Buddy), Show Boat (Ravenal), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Jimmy), Cats (Munkustrap/Quaxo), Sweeney Todd (Tobias), The Last Five Years (Jamie) and Chicago (Mary Sunshine).

His smart talking points tie the show together brilliantly, drawing the audience into the theme of our various tempting distractions. He says, “it takes work to keep the dream alive.” One of those dreams is finding love and Alan Menken and Glenn Slater’s “One of the Great Ones” from A Bronx Tale is a show highlight, full of tenderness and delicacy. Temptation is a well-crafted, excellently performed show highlighting Jones’ many talents and adding to his already stellar resume.

Next up at Feisntein's at the Nikko is the always fabulous Lucie Arnaz with her new show "I Got The Job, Songs From My Musical Past" on October 30th and November 1st.

Photo credits: Damian Marhefka

