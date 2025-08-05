RIGOLETTO To Open San Francisco Opera 103rd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Opera will open its 103rd season with a new revival of Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto, running September 5–27, 2025 at the War Memorial Opera House.

The season begins with Opera Ball on September 5, co-presented with the San Francisco Opera Guild, followed by the opening performance of Rigoletto led by Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim.

Jose Maria Condemi directs the Company’s acclaimed production of Rigoletto, with sets inspired by the surrealist paintings of Giorgio de Chirico. Michael Yeargan’s scenic design is joined by costumes by Constance Hoffman and lighting by Mark McCullough, revived for this staging by Justin A. Partier. The production also features choreography by Colm Seery and chorus direction by John Keene.

Baritone Amartuvshin Enkhbat returns to San Francisco as the tormented court jester Rigoletto, following his 2024 Company debut in Un Ballo in Maschera. Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia sings Gilda, with Yongzhao Yu making his Company debut as the Duke of Mantua. Mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges is Maddalena and bass Peixin Chen is Sparafucile. The cast also includes Aleksey Bogdanov (Monterone), Stella Hannock (Giovanna), and Adler Fellows Olivier Zerouali, Samuel White, Jongwon Han, Caroline Corrales, and former Adler Fellow Elisa Sunshine.

Performance Dates

September 5 (8:00 PM)

September 10, 16, 19, 24, 27 (7:30 PM)

September 13, 21 (2:00 PM matinees)

Livestream & On-Demand

The Saturday, September 13 matinee performance will be livestreamed at 2:00 PM PT, with on-demand access available for 48 hours starting September 14 at 10:00 AM PT. Digital tickets are $25. A season pass to all six operas is available for $125 at sfopera.com/digital.

Additional Events

Opera in the Park: Eun Sun Kim will also lead the Company’s free Opera in the Park concert at Golden Gate Park on September 7.

Viva Verdi! Symposium: On September 20, the Museo Italo Americano and The Leonardo Da Vinci Society will host a day-long celebration of Verdi’s legacy at Fort Mason Center, with lectures, live music, and more. Tickets are $40–$75 at sfmuseo.org.

Post-Performance Talkback: Kim will host a talkback after the September 21 matinee performance.

Pre-Opera Talks: Conductor and historian Jessica Bejarano presents a 20-minute introduction to Rigoletto 55 minutes before curtain at each performance.

Ticketing Information

Tickets range from $29–$447.

Subscriptions start at $68.

Dolby Family “Opera for the Bay” discounted tickets ($10) are available for eligible new patrons living in zip codes 94000–95999.

Opera Ball tickets: sfopera.com/operaball

Livestream tickets: sfopera.com/digital

Box Office: 301 Van Ness Avenue | (415) 864-3330 | sfopera.com