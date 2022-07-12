Photos: First Look At AIN'T TOO PROUD and THE LION KING's Jelani Remy Performing at Broadway and Vine

Broadway and Vine, intersecting the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country continued its second season Monday with Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations). Fresh off his run as the Emcee in Goodspeed Opera House's Cabaret, Remy made his Napa Valley solo cabaret debut on Monday, July 11th with Emmy Award Winner Lance Horne. His set included surprise appearances from Sara Schmidt (Jersey Boys) and Ashanti J'Aria (The Prom). Remy and the crowd also sent well wishes via video to Lea Michele who kicked off Broadway and Vine last month. The concert performance featured world class wines from Arietta, Cervantes, Chateau Montelena, Darioush, Frog's Leap, Lloyd Cellars, Olabisi, PEJU, and Prescription Vineyards paired with a culinary experience from Chef Nash Cognetti in a picturesque vineyard setting. Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

The exclusive events continue throughout the summer at Tre Posti Vineyards with Broadway's Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne's American Utopia, Mean Girls, MJ The Musical) and Ciara Renée (Disney's Frozen, Waitress, Pippin, Big Fish) on August 10th and Abby Mueller (SIX, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kinky Boots) with Sharon Kenny on September 20th. Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org



AUGUST 10, 2021 7:00pm: Ciara Renée and Natalie Tenenbaum at Tre Posti

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 6:30pm: Abby Mueller with Sharon Kenny at Tre Posti

Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists. The concert series' first season launched in 2021 and quickly became a San Francisco Chronicle critics' pick with performances by Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, Shoshana Bean, and Taylor Iman Jones. In addition to his stage and concert productions, Langfelder has worked with acclaimed chefs including Tom Colicchio, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Boulud. In Napa, he executive produced Festival Napa Valley, Taste of Napa, and has worked with dozens of wineries and resorts presenting luxury concert events.

Photo Credit: Bob McClenehan