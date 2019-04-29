Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02

Apr. 29, 2019  

Smuin concludes its quarter-century celebration with a tribute to founder Michael Smuin and his vibrant works set to the music of George and Ira Gershwin, Peggy Lee, Nat King Cole, and others. The Best of Smuin will feature the return of timeless favorites such as the red-hot chair solo "Fever," along with highlights from Dancin' With Gershwin and more. Sharing the bill is the smashing world premiere of "Renaissance" by master dancemaker Amy Seiwert, honoring Michael's legacy as an innovator in ballet, dance, and beyond.

After ten years as the Company's Choreographer in Residence, Seiwert returns to help Smuin celebrate its milestone 25th season with this groundbreaking work, set to the music of Kitka Women's Vocal Ensemble and loosely inspired by the 385-mile protest wall of women in India on New Year's Day 2019. Smuin tours the Bay Area with its Dance Series 02 program beginning with shows in San Francisco (April 26-May 5), continuing in Walnut Creek (May 17-18) and Mountain View (May 23-26), and finishing in Carmel (May 31-June 1). Tickets ($25-$81) are available by calling the individual venues (see below for details) or visiting www.smuinballet.org.

The Best of Smuin is a charming look back at the best of Michael Smuin's work including classic numbers such as "Unforgettable" and "Fever" from Smuin's inaugural performance of Dances With Songs. Smuin devotees will also be treated to selections from Carmina Burana, Frankie and Johnny, Dancin' with Gershwin, and more in this fabulous showcase packed with Smuin's signature razzle-dazzle, visually stunning effects, and trademark twists.

Photo Credit: Chris Hardy

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
Erin Yarbrough-Powell and Ben Needham-Wood

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
Tessa Barbour

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
Erica Felsch

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
Tessa Barbour

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
Nicole Haskins and Mengjun Chen (left), Tessa Barbour and Jonah Corrall (center), and Valerie Harmon and Mattia Pallozzi (right)

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
Terez Dean Orr and Ben Needham-Wood

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
The Smuin Company

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
Terez Dean Orr and Ben Needham-Wood

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
The Smuin Company

Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
Valerie Harmon, Nicole Haskins, Tessa Barbour, and Ben Needham-Wood



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Smuin Wraps Up 25th Anniversary Season With Stunning DANCE SERIES 02
  • 62nd Annual Monterey Jazz Festival Three-Day Tickets On Sale Wednesday, May 1
  • CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Benefit Reading Announced At Oasis Nightclub in SF
  • Ryan Raftery Brings THE RISE AND FALL (AND RISE) OF MARTHA STEWART to Feinstein's at the Nikko
  • Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Announces 2019 Nominees
  • TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Wins the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup