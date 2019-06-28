Photo Flash: Selma Arts Center Presents Five World-Premiere Short Plays In SELMA ORIGINALS

Selma Arts Center presents Selma Originals, running Friday, June 28th and Saturday June 29th, at the Selma Arts Center.

Two cousins, one who moved to America as a child and the other grew who up in Mexico, cannot seem to understand one another's life choices. Three hand models berating each other with pun-filled insults. Three sisters and a mother grieving the loss of their father, their identity, and their culture. A man struggling to take control of his mental illness and romantic relationships. Two sisters trying to find common ground and clear the air between them.

Selma Originals brings to life five original written works for two nights only. The San Joaquin Valley is home to so many talented artists yearning to put their work out in the world, and SAC is giving them the chance to showcase their abilities as storytellers.

Tickets are available at the door, by calling 559.891.2238, by visiting selmaartscenter.com or at the Selma Arts Center box office located at 1935 High Street, Selma, CA 93662. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1PM-5PM. Tickets will also be available at the door for the same price until sold out.



Doors open half hour before show time. For more information, call (559) 891-2238, email nicolettea@cityofselma.com, or visit the Selma Arts Center website at selmaartscenter.com.



Alexis Macedo in LA NORTE A

Cinthya Hernandez in LA NORTE A

Alyssa Benitez and Jordan Hernandez in HIGH PLAINS SISTERS

James Anderson and Antonio Olivera in HIGH PLAINS SISTERS

Sean Stoll and Quincy Maxwell in LUNACY

Sean Stoll and Trey Jones in LUNACY

Julia Prieto, Kaderina Guizar, and Quincy Maxwell in THE UPPERHAND

Quincy Maxwell and Julia Prieto in THE UPPERHAND

Cinthya Hernandez and Julia Prieto in LAS HERMANAS

Cinthya Hernandez, Jordan Hernandez, and Alexis Gonzalez in LAS HERMANAS





