Photo Flash: BIG THE MUSICAL at Berkeley Playhouse

Berkeley Playhouse closes their dynamic eleventh season of professional theater with this delightful remake of the classic '80s comedy.

Josh Baskin is 12 years old. He wishes that his mom would stop hugging him in public, that he didn't have to take out the garbage, and that Cynthia Benson, the girl next door, would notice him. When she passes him over for an older boy, Josh makes a wish to be big-and wakes up the next morning in the body of a 30-year-old man! Driven from his home, Josh must navigate the unknown world of adults-jobs, girlfriends, and fancy foods-as he and his best friend seek out a way to undo the spell that caused him to grow. Filled with Zoltar machines, floor pianos, and a dazzling, pop-filled score, Big, The Musical is fun for the entire family.

Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select Thursday evenings, beginning June 21, 2019. Press night will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 7pm. Tickets (ranging from $20-$40) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Photo credit: Ben Krantz Studio



JOE KRENN

ADAM NIEMANN and ALISON QUIN

ALISON QUIN

ADAM NIEMANN, ALISON QUIN and the company of BIG

DC SCARPELLI and company

ADAM NIEMANN





