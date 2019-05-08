Pear Theatre's 2018-19 Season Concludes with PRESENT LAUGHTER

Pear Theatre's 2018-19 season concludes with Noël Coward's Present Laughter, a frothy comedy about show business. Present Laughter, directed by Walter M. Mayes, previews on June 5, with press and Opening Night on Friday, June 6, followed by a champagne gala. The show runs Thursdays through Sundays through June 30. All performances are held at the Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.thepear.org or calling (650) 254-1148.

Present Laughter is one of Noël Coward's most delicious creations, first produced in 1942 with Coward himself in the leading role. Replete with seductions, suspicions, adulteries, blackmail, and everyone doing whatever seems necessary to assure fame and fortune for themselves and their loved ones, this saucy, riotously funny tidbit is sure to delight.

In this farcical comedy, audiences witness the famous actor Garry Essendine balancing a young admirer-turned-lover, Daphne Stillington, his ex-wife and confidante Liz, and his manager, Morris (who may possibly be having an affair with the wife of Garry's producer). As if this weren't enough, a young playwright is hounding Garry for a critique of his new play; Garry's producer's wife attempts to seduces him; and Lady Saltburn is insisting Garry make good on his pledge to audition her niece (who turns out to be all too familiar).

One of Coward's most popular plays, Present Laughter has been produced many times in the 75-plus years since its unveiling. The play's title comes from a song in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, which includes the line "present mirth hath present laughter," a suggestion to live life fully. Given Garry Essendine's various struggles in the play, it might be that Coward - who made no secret of the fact that his lead character was a self-caricature - may have meant this ironically.

The large cast for Present Laughter includes Charles Woodson Parker as Garry Essendine and Kristin Walter as Liz Essendine. They will be joined by Caitlin Lawrence Papp as Monica Reed,Monica Cappuccini as Miss Erikson, Jenni Chapman as Daphne Stillington, David Boyll as Hugo Lyppiatt, John Stephen King as Morris Dixon, Alex Draa as Roland Maule, Damaris Divito as Joanna Lyppiatt, Tyler Pardini as Fred, and Barbara Heninger as Lady Saltburn. Kelly Weber Barazza stage manages, Norman Beamer and Betsy Kruse Craig provide set design, Kathleen O'Brien coordinates costumes, and Meghan Souther designs lighting.

Pear Theatre began as the Pear Avenue Theatre in June 2002, under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Tasca, by a group of theatre artists who believe that audiences are eager for plays that challenge as well as delight and move them. Pear Theatre produces intimate theatre by passionate artists, whether classic works or cutting-edge plays. Now in its sixteenth season, The Pear attracts theatre artists and audience from all over the Bay Area for its award-winning and high-quality productions; and its ongoing commitment to excellence was recognized by the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle with the Paine Knickerbocker Award, an annual special award for a Bay Area company contributing to the high quality of theatre in the region.

Photo Credit: Michael Kruse Craig





