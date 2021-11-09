Over 100 S.F. Bay Area Arts & Cultural Organizations Unite For #BayAreaArtsTogether

Over 100 arts and cultural organizations from throughout the San Francisco Bay Area have joined forces to create #BayAreaArtsTogether, an integrated marketing and communications campaign aimed at building confidence for the safe and healthy return to in-person performances, exhibits, and events. Using a series of videos and print & digital assets that focus on one word-READY-the campaign will serve as a reminder to patrons of the power of the arts to connect, heal, and unify.



#BayAreaArtsTogether was created in recent months out of a shared interest in working together to ensure Bay Area residents feel comfortable returning to arts and cultural organizations that have been closed for such a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While numerous studies have shown that patrons are excited about the return of in-person events, there's understandably a level of hesitancy that accompanies the re-entry process, ultimately impacting how and when organizations re-open. With safety and health at the forefront, #BayAreaArtsTogether aims to unite the Bay Area community around the arts.



"Over the summer many arts and cultural leaders were discussing how we can ignite the Bay Area community to return to our offerings after being sheltered-in-place for such a long time," said Jennifer Bielstein, Executive Director of American Conservatory Theater, who spearheaded the effort. "We rolled up our sleeves and came together around how our community has missed what arts and culture bring to their lives and how we are collectively READY to welcome people into in-person arts experiences again. We're READY to explore, learn, laugh, be moved, be inspired, and get re-connected to each other."



#BayAreaArtsTogether is the result of a collective efforts involving a number of individuals who volunteered their time and talent to create the shared campaign. Larry Williams (Creative Director, San Francisco Symphony) and Jayme Catalano (Director of Marketing and Communications, Shotgun Players) created the messaging concept and designed the materials. Elizabeth Orcutt (Communications Director, Diablo Regional Arts Association), Peter Chenot (Director of Marketing, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley), and Sunshine Lampitoc Smith (Communications Manager, Theatre Bay Area) developed the website for the group's efforts. Additional copy was created by Lindsay Wright (Associate Director of Communications, Oakland Museum of California) and Nisha Gulati (Associate Director of Digital Strategy, Oakland Museum of California. Kevin Kopjak (Founder, Prismatic Communications) is leading the public relations efforts.



The #BayAreaArtsTogether Steering Committee includes:

Ambassador Theater Group/BroadwaySF/Curran (Rainier Koeners), American Conservatory Theater (Jennifer Bielstein, Gracie Brakeman), Arts for a Better Bay Area (Susie McKinnon), Asian Art Museum (Tim Hallman), BATS Improv (Alazja Kirk), Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Susie Medak, Steve Tate), Berkeley Symphony (Jim Tibbs), California Shakespeare Theater (Sarah Williams), David Brower Center (Verna Lim), Diablo Regional Arts Association (Elizabeth Orcutt), Feinstein's at the Nikko (Randy Taradash), Festival Opera (Zachary Gordin), Lesher Center for the Arts (Courtney Egg, Toni Kilcoyne), Livermore Arts (Ruth Egherman, Andrew Kracht), Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (Anita Wiglesworth), Marin Theatre Company (Meredith Suttles), Museum of the African Diaspora (Monetta White), Oakland Museum of California (Mary Dixon, Lori Fogarty, Nisha Gulati, Lindsay Wright), ODC (Carma Zisman), Playful People Productions (Barbara Galiatto), Prismatic Communications (Kevin Kopjak), Project Level (Danielle Banks), Safehouse Arts (Joe Landini), San Francisco Opera (Jordan Amann), San Francisco Shakespeare Festival (Toby Leavitt), San Francisco Symphony (Laura Bergmann, Marni Cook, Larry Williams), SFBATCO (Adam Maggio, Isa Musni), Shotgun Players (Jayme Catalano, Liz Lisle), South Bay Musical Theatre (Sara Dean), Theatre Bay Area (Brad Erickson, Sunshine Lampitoc Smith), TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (Peter Chenot, Phil Santora), Walnut Creek Arts and Rec (Carolyn Jackson), and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (Deborah Cullinan, Leslie Irwin, Jonathan Moscone).



The health and safety of the community is a top priority when returning to in-person performances, exhibits, and events. Each #BayAreaArtsTogether organization has established its own set of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines that follow updated state and county protocols. Patrons are encouraged to visit the respective organizations' websites for up-to-date information regarding entry requirements.



For more information on #BayAreaArtsTogether or to get involved, visit www.bayareaartstogether.org. All arts and cultural organizations and disciplines from around the San Francisco Bay Area are welcomed to join.