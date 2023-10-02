OASIS x Ray of Light Theatre Present THE IMMERSIVE ROCKY HORROR EXPERIENCE!

This show is IMMERSIVE, meaning the story, the singing, the dancing, the debauchery, doesn't just unfold on stage, but all around you and in every inch.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

OASIS in partnership with Ray of Light Theatre presents a live, fully immersive Rocky Horror Show.

This show is IMMERSIVE, meaning the story, the singing, the dancing, the debauchery, doesn't just unfold on stage, but all around you and in every inch (and we do mean EVERY INCH) of the OASIS. In fact, that hottie you've been chatting up all night might just be one of Dr. Frank's loyal servants. What better place to bring The Rocky Horror show to life, than the country's largest drag club, built in a converted gay bathhouse, nestled smack dab in the center of the Leather Cultural District. 

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie night club of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, before Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man in gold hot pants named "Rocky."

“D'Arcy Drollinger is a wonder as Frank-N-Furter” Says Broadway World. “He takes the basic blueprint laid down by Tim Curry back in the 70's and runs with it, making the character fully his own and coming across as both more androgynous and more dangerous in the bargain”. The show also features Snaxx (Columbia), trixxie carr (Magenta), Joe Greene (Riff-Raff), Melinda Campero (Janet), Roeen Nooran (Brad), Kipp Glass (Rocky), Ryan Patrick Welsh (Narrator), and Em Dwyer, Cheetah Biscotti, Julien Guss, River Sanders, Katy Deines, and Jon Harris as the Phantoms. 

Standing/dancing room only apart from the VIP seated sections. There are multiple timed entrances. Take note of which entrance time you are purchasing as we will not be able to accommodate late seating. Entry times are staggered to accommodate room sizes. But don't worry, while every timed entry is a unique experience, everyone will still get to “come up to the lab” for the full Rocky Horror Show in each time slot. Each ticket includes a welcome cocktail. Betty Munroe's Wedding Punch. Non-alcoholic options will be available. 

VIP Runway Seating includes a second beverage & dedicated bar service. 

21+ nightclub. Patrons must show proof of being 21+ to enter.

For ADA seating, please purchase your ticket and then email boxoffice@sfoasis.com with your confirmation info.




