Novato Theater Company Presents The Who's TOMMY

The Novato Theater Company's fourth show of its 100th season is The Who's Tommy with music and lyrics by Pete Townsend, book by Pete Townshend & Des McAnuff with additional music & lyrics by John Entwistle & Keith Moon. The original album has sold 20 million copies and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The Who's Tommy rock opera, opening on March 13 and running until April 5, is directed & choreographed by Marilyn Izdebski.

The album was mostly composed by guitarist Pete Townshend and is a rock opera that tells the story of Tommy Walker, a "deaf, dumb and blind" boy who achieves stardom as The Pinball Wizard, including his experiences with life and his relationship with his family.

Townshend eventually named the double-album story of a deaf and blind mute who grows up to be a pinball expert and spiritual leader 'Tommy' as it was a common British name and the nickname of soldiers in WWI. The Tony & Grammy Award winning show pulses with rock music of one of the greatest rock bands of our time.

Tickets and more information available NovatoTheaterCompany.Org or email: Tickets@NovatoTheaterCompany.Org





