New Conservatory Theatre Center Names Ben Villegas Randle As Next Artistic Director

After 45 years of visionary leadership, New Conservatory Theatre Center (NCTC) Founding Artistic Director Ed Decker will step down in January 2026, passing the torch to longtime collaborator and Artistic Associate Ben Villegas Randle.

Randle’s appointment marks a new chapter for the acclaimed San Francisco theatre, which has become a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ and allied arts in the Bay Area. A former NCTC Press Manager and celebrated stage director, Randle brings a wealth of experience and an artist’s understanding of the theatre’s mission to uplift and transform through storytelling.

“NCTC is where I first felt empowered to take risks, to tell stories from my perspective as a Queer, Latiné artist, and where I learned how theatre can be both deeply personal and radically communal,” said Randle. “Ed didn’t just create a theatre—he created a home. I’m not stepping into this role to only continue his legacy—I’m stepping in to serve it, to help it evolve and reach its next promise.”

Decker founded NCTC in 1981, originally as a progressive arts education program for young people. Over four decades, he expanded the organization into a nationally recognized theatre and community institution, producing hundreds of productions—including more than 40 world premieres—while serving thousands of students through education and touring programs.

Named a San Francisco Legacy Business, NCTC has become a home for queer and allied art that champions new voices and fosters transformation through creativity.

“This is a thrilling and poignant time for the NCTC family,” said Executive Director Barbara Hodgen. “Ed’s generous spirit infuses this entire organization, and I can’t think of a better person than Ben to carry that forward to a brave new future. Our artists, students, staff, and audience will be in good hands.”

The succession plan was first envisioned in 2013, when Randle was named the company’s first Artistic Associate. Although his trajectory briefly took him to New York—where he received fellowships at the Drama League and Manhattan Theatre Club—Randle returned to the Bay Area in 2024, just as NCTC began its official search for new leadership.

“Our 2022–2027 Strategic Plan outlined the need for thoughtful succession,” said Board Chair Cedric Wilson. “We knew it would be nearly impossible to replace Ed. We needed someone who truly understood NCTC’s heart and purpose—and we found that in Ben.”

“From our first meeting, Ben impressed us with his deep knowledge of the organization and his bold vision for the future,” added Vice Chair Christopher Murriel. “During our seven-month vetting process, Ben shared his incredibly thorough plans for continuing Ed’s legacy, and we can’t wait to have him step into this role.”

Randle’s directing credits span both coasts, with acclaimed productions in New York City and the Bay Area. His work at NCTC includes the world premiere of Salome, Dance for Me (2015), the Bay Area premiere of Sons of the Prophet by Stephen Karam (2016), and the West Coast premiere of To My Girls by JC Lee (2025).

“Ben is deeply connected to the queer and allied community as well as the mission, values, and culture of NCTC,” said Decker. “He has been hands-on at NCTC through both good times and rigorously challenging times and understands the inner workings of this theatre. I have no doubt he possesses the experience, skill, and passion to carry NCTC forward while balancing tradition with innovation.”

As NCTC approaches its 45th anniversary in 2026, the organization remains committed to producing and developing queer and allied theatre that inspires, educates, and entertains.

“Ed built a loyal, deeply connected audience—people who return year after year because they feel seen, challenged, and welcomed,” said Randle. “I want to keep that conversation alive, to continue that trust and community. And at the same time, my goal is to build a home that feels just as vital for the next generations—a home for decades to come.”

The official transition will take place in January 2026, marking not an ending but an evolution of Decker’s remarkable legacy of art, activism, and education—and the beginning of NCTC’s next chapter under Ben Villegas Randle’s leadership.

