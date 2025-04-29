MASTERCHEF ALL-STARS LIVE! is Coming to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

MasterChef All-Stars Live! is a new high-energy stage show featuring winners and fan favorites from the hit competition series, MASTERCHEF, premiering Wednesday, May 21 (8–9 PM ET/PT) on FOX, next day on Hulu. This family-friendly experience brings fans and foodies the excitement of the TV show to a LIVE stage with head-to-head cooking demonstrations and thrilling challenges. Audience members will have the chance to participate, helping the famous chefs create and taste-test their culinary delights. The MasterChef All-Stars Live! tour kicks off in Williamsport, PA on September 16, 2025 and will travel to 30 additional cities across the U.S., including a stop at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre on Sunday, October 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. PT.

Featuring a cast of celebrated chefs from past seasons, audiences will enjoy candid conversations with favorite all-stars about the thrill of competing in America’s famous kitchen under the scrutiny of the toughest judges. Plus, fans will get insider tips and tricks to apply in their own home kitchens.



“We’re beyond thrilled to bring the energy and passion of MasterChef All-Stars Live! to audiences across the country,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef All-Stars Live! “The live show offers fans the opportunity to see their favorite chefs in action, experience the intensity of the competition and even join in on the fun. It is an unforgettable night for the whole family.”



Chris Lucero, Executive Director, Licensing & Merchandising at Banijay Rights said, “Building on the success of our previous live touring productions with TCG Entertainment, we are excited to expand the MASTERCHEF experience with the new MasterChef All-Stars Live! We’re proud to partner once again with TCG Entertainment to bring this interactive culinary event to fans and food lovers across America.”



A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets, offering premium seating, exclusive cast meet-and-greet, Q&A sessions, signed show posters, photos and more. Exclusive MasterChef All-Stars Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.



MasterChef All-Stars Live! Cast members will be announced at a later date. MASTERCHEF season 15 premieres Wednesday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, next day on Hulu, with an all-new theme, MasterChef: Dynamic Duos. Award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay will return as a host and judge alongside renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich and new judge, James Beard Award-nominee Tiffany Derry (Top Chef, Bobby’s Triple Threat, Great American Recipe), who will bring her no-nonsense point of view to the table.

