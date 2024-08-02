Los Altos Stage Company Presents WAITING FOR GODOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Altos Stage Company has announced the staging of Samuel Beckett's renowned absurdist masterpiece, Waiting for Godot, directed by Gary Landis.

Featuring David Scott, Evan Winet, John Stephen King, Marc Berman, Kuba Adams and James Rose.

Since their debut on a Parisian stage in 1953, Samuel Beckett's timeless characters, Vladimir and Estragon, have captivated audiences worldwide with their poignant and humorous exploration of rootlessness and uncertainty. Every night, in theaters across the globe, these endearing figures engage in witty banter and deep reflections while awaiting the elusive Godot who never arrives. Waiting for Godot remains a profound and thought-provoking portrayal of the human experience, blending humor and heartache in a way that has resonated with audiences for over 70 years.

The production will run for 18 performances Sept. 6 - 29, 2024, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, Sept. 5. Tickets are on sale now for $28.00-$51.00 at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.

Comments