Lea Salonga Launches North American Tour

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. Now's your chance to experience the magic live and in-person. Lea returned to the stage starting April 6th 2022, embarking on a seven week North American tour.

"By the time we are back on the road with the Dream Again Tour it will be a full two years since my last concert engagement. I am counting down the days to the first show. I miss the audiences. I miss my band and our tour crew. This is going to be a very special tour: we've had lots of time to brainstorm new, and sometimes unexpected, songs for the setlist and I'm very excited to share them with fans around North America!"

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend". Most recently, Lea received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd with stints in Manila and Singapore. Her 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw record-breaking audiences around the world including North American, Australia and the UK. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album." Lea also starred in the critically acclaimed Sony musical-drama Yellow Rose and in the animated series Centaurworld for Netflix. Most recently, Lea joined PBS' GREAT PERFORMANCES lineup for their fourth annual "Broadway's Best" series with Lea Salonga In Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, live from Sydney Opera House. She is currently filming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin-a reboot of the popular 2010-17 series - for HBO Max.

DATES

April 22 | Chicago, IL

April 23 | Strathmore, MD

April 25 | North Little Rock, AK

April 29 | Indianapolis, IN

April 30 | Indianapolis, IN

May 5 | Scottsdale, AZ

May 7 | Las Vegas, NV

May 8 | Las Vegas, NV

May 10 | Livermore, CA

May 11 | Livermore, CA

May 15 | Modesto, CA *Matinee & Evening

May 20 | Honolulu, HI

May 21 | Honolulu, HI

https://leasalonga.com/