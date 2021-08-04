LASC Announces 2021-2022 Season

Los Altos Stage Company has announced its 2021-2022 Season of plays and a musical, continuing its proud tradition of presenting bold, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre.

Five productions are slated for the 2021-2022 season, beginning with Tiny Beautiful Things. Based on the acclaimed book by Cheryl Strayed (author of the best-selling Wild) and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, the story follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers. The production will be directed by Jeffrey Lo and performs September 10-October 3, 2021.

Next up is Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. If you were to make a list of things that make life worth living, what would be at the top? Ice cream? Family? The even numbered Star Trek films? Who would you share your list with? For our character in this uplifting solo performance, it's their mother. This surprising and immersive theatrical experience speaks openly about depression, mental illness, and suicide. With poignant humor and joy, Every Brilliant Thing takes us on a journey through grief, healing, falling in love, and (re)discovering all that life has to give. The production will be directed by LASC Executive Artistic Director Gary Landis and performs December 3-19, 2021.

Marking 50 years since the 1973 landmark case that legalized abortion, LASC presents ROE. In her newest play, acclaimed writer Lisa Loomer cuts through the headlines and rhetoric to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") in the years following the fateful decision. In turns shocking, humorous, and poignant, ROE reflects the polarization in America today while illuminating the heart and passion each person has for their cause. The production will be directed by Linda Piccone and performs January 28-February 20, 2022.

Following, ROE is Robert Harling's celebrated Southern classic of family and friendship. Steel Magnolias introduces us to a group of strong, beautiful women who have a standing Saturday appointment (including a fair amount of verbal ribbing) at Truvy's Beauty Parlor in Chinquapin, Louisiana. The plot centers around Shelby, who moves from wedding to childbirth to medical complications with a love of life and a willingness to bravely face its possibilities. Popularly adapted for the screen, this is the play that started it all. The production will be directed by Lee Ann Payne and performs April 8-May 1, 2022.

Los Altos Stage Company closes out its 2021-2022 season with the aggressively outrageous, Ruthless, The Musical. Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she'll do anything to win the part in her school musical. Her mother, fellow students, and the rest of the world had better watch out because nothing will stop her quest for stardom!! Cunningly spoofing classic musicals and campy films from Gypsy and Mame to All About Eve and The Bad Seed, the show garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run. The production will be directed and choreographed by LASC Associate Artistic Director Gary Ferguson and performs May 27-June 26, 2022.

Los Altos Stage Company is a quintessential American neighborhood playhouse, serving Los Altos and the greater South Bay area, and paying tribute to the full canon of American musicals, comedies, and dramas. This 27-year-old theatre company strives to bring together a diversity of theater enthusiasts, practitioners, and supporters to create, explore, and celebrate the rich tapestry of American culture and experience through live theatre. Los Altos Stage Company produces five to six shows annually at its intimate 99-seat theater located on the Hillview Community Center campus. All productions are performed at the Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos, CA.

5-Ticket Stage Passes are on sale now at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Los Altos Stage Company Box Office at (650) 941-0551. Stage Passes are $150 and work like a Season Subscription, with additional flexibility. Five vouchers can be exchanged for tickets to any mix or match of productions. Single tickets are $32-$40 and go on sale August 15, 2021.