The Great Star Theater in San Francisco has announced the production of Chinatown Dragon, running for 7 weeks from July 7th to August 20th, 2023.

Join the creators of Over the Moon, The Magic Tea Shop, and Champagne Cabaret for an immersive cultural experience in Chinatown this summer. Come see kung-fu, circus, dance, magic, live guzheng and erhu music, and so much more! This one-of-akind performance is sure to captivate audiences of all ages with its unique blend of Chinese culture and contemporary entertainment.

Local Chinese, Vietnamese, and other AAPI performers feature in this locally-produced theatrical marvel directed by San Francisco’s own Pei Chu. Chinatown Dragon is fun for the whole family. Adults will love the thrilling acrobatics, music, and martial arts, and children will have the opportunity to join in the magic onstage. So gather your friends and family, and come join us for a night of myth, magic and unforgettable entertainment at the Great Star Theater.

Saturday and Sunday matinée shows: Doors at 1:30pm, show at 2pm Friday and Saturday evening shows: Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm Runtime: approximately 1 hour 30 minutes with a 15 minute intermission.

Location: The Great Star Theater, 636 Jackson St, San Francisco Chinatown

Ticket prices range from $29 to $69, with youth tickets only $19 and VIP tables available for $99 For tickets and more information, please visit our website at Click Here