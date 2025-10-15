GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY is Coming to TheatreWorks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will return to the world of Jane Austen with the heartwarming holiday tale filled with music Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Giovanna Sardelli.

Following its 2024 record-breaking production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, TheatreWorks revisits the Regency era for another story in Gunderson and Melcon’s Christmas at Pemberley series. Perfect for the whole family, this charming yuletide adventure features favorite characters from Pride and Prejudice, this time focusing on Mr. Darcy’s sister, accomplished pianist Georgiana, and one of the youngest Bennet sisters, eternal optimist Kitty. Tired of living in the shadow of their siblings’ romantic affairs, the pair of friends are eager to begin their own journeys in life and love, initiated by an admirer’s visit to the Pemberley Estate.

Helmed by TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley will perform December 3-28, 2025.

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley was co-commissioned and received a rolling World Premiere by Marin Theatre, Jungle Theatre, and Northlight Theatre. San Francisco Chronicle commended Gunderson and Melcon’s “deep understanding of theater as alchemy” and lauded the show as “charming. A feast for actors.” Marin Independent Journal called Georgiana and Kitty “Dazzling. What more could theatregoers ask for at Christmas time?” San Mateo Daily Journal deemed it “a joyful, uplifting way to celebrate the holidays,” while TheaterDogs lauded it as “highly enjoyable, smart and full of real charm and warmth.”

TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. American Sign Language interpretation will be available for the performance 7:30pm Thursday, December 18 and open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) will be offered for the performance 2pm Sunday, December 21. In collaboration with Gravity Access Services, TheatreWorks will offer audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired at the performance 2pm Sunday, December 14 (To utilize audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.

TheatreWorks will host a pre-show artist talk at 6:30pm Thursday, December 4 and will hold post-show discussions with the cast following the Wednesday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 17 performances. TheatreWorks will require face masks to be worn for 2pm Sunday, December 14 performance.

Director Sardelli has assembled a talented cast to bring these beloved characters to life. Seen as Meg in this season’s Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women as well as performing in a previous production of Sense and Sensibility, Emily Ota returns to TheatreWorks as Georgiana Darcy. Ota has appeared onstage at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, and New Dramatists.