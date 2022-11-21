First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Ray of Light's KINKY BOOTS Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Michele - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 15%

Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 11%

Abby Mueller - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 10%

Pipeline Vocal Project - ACAPELLA CONCERT - Cinnabar Theater 10%

Cate Hayman - 42 ST MOON CABARET SOLO - gateway 10%

Deb Del Mastro - James Bond EXPERIENCE - Cinnabar Theater 8%

Kenny Washington - EVENING OF JAZZ - Cinnabar Theater 7%

Mark Nadler - HART'S DESIRE - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

John Lloyd Young - John Lloyd Young - Feinstein's at the Nikko 5%

Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - Feinstein's at the Nikko 4%

Hershey Felder - Hershey Felder:CHOPIN IN PARIS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Music In Place - ALL STAR JAZZ OCTET - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Christopher Sieber and Natalie Tenenbaum - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 3%

Jelani Remy - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 3%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Rodriguez - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 26%

LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 13%

Sierra Prochniak - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 12%

Joey Dippel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

Devin Parker Sullivan - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 8%

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 8%

Justin Sabino - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Noëlle GM Gibbs - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Alex Hartman - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 3%

Darrell Grand Moultrie - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 3%

Nicole Helfer - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Gerry McIntyre - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Nicole Helfer - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Michael Pappalardo - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Shannon Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Elizabeth Etler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Bridget Codoni - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Meredith Fox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Meredith Fox - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Alan Palmer - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gwendoyn Sampson Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 17%

Beatrice Bell - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 13%

Noreen Styliadis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 13%

Kira Catanzaro - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 10%

Dede Ayite - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 7%

Micaela Kieko Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

B Modern - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Fumiko Bielefeldt - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Melissa Sanchez - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Abra Berman - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Jenny Foldenauer - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 3%

Sarah Nietfeld - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Jasmine Milan - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 3%

Richard Gutierrez - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Abra Berman - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Brooke Jennings - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Becky Bodurtha - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Donnie Frank - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Jonathan Singer - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Livermore Shakespeare 1%

Lux Haax - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Cathleen Edwards - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Lydia Tanji - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

Elly Lichenstein - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Denise Miles - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0

Best Direction Of A Musical

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 16%

Dianna Schepers & LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 15%

Doug Santana - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 12%

Jared Sakren - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 8%

Jepoy Ramos - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 7%

Saheem Ali - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 6%

Tracy Ward - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 5%

William Thomas Hodgson - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 4%

Lisa Mallette - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Alaina Mills - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 3%

Thomas Times - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 3%

Bill English - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Susi Damilano - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Zachary Hasbany - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Robert Kelley - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Robert Kelley - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Crystal Manich - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Scott Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Jon Rosen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Anthony Martinez - THE DESCENDENTS - Young Actors Studio 1%

Jon Rosen - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Scott Guggenheim - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%

Elly Lichenstein - LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 0

Best Direction Of A Play

Latonya Watts - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 28%

Josh Gefken - TRAP - Upstage Theater 14%

Tanika Baptiste - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 13%

Jeffrey Lo - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

Les Waters - DANA H - Berkeley Rep 7%

Tim Bond - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 6%

Susi Damilano - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

John Fisher - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 5%

Darryl V. Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Shannon Davis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - San Francisco Shakespeare Festival 2%

Giovanna Sardelli - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Michael Fontaine - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Giovanna Sardelli - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

James Pelican - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Moran - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Sahar Assaf - DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Matthew Abergel - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 1%

Nathan Cummings - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Cameron Keyes - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 32%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 8%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 8%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 1%

MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

FOLLIES - Sf Playhouse 1%

INDECENT - sf playhouse 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Weili Shi - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 27%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 14%

Mike Morris - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Ed Hunter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

Claudio Andres Silva Restrepo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 7%

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 6%

Colin Johnson - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 3%

Pamila Z. Gray - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Jon Rosen - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Paul Hudson - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 2%

Spenser Matubang - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Michael Gottlieb - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 2%

Kurt Landisman - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Kevin Myrick - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Robert J. Aguilar - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Stephanie Anne Johnson - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Wayne Hovey - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Wayne Hovey - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Heather Kenyon - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Mike Post - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 0%

Pamila Z. Gray - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

Lonnie Rafael Alcarez - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ben Prince - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 27%

Carl Pantle - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 13%

Lane Sanders and Amie Jan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 9%

Nathan Riebli - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 7%

Kenji Higashihama - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 5%

Nicolas Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

William Liberatore - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Susan Draus - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 3%

William Liberatore - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Samuel Cisneros - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Dave Dobrusky - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Sean Kana - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Lucas Sherman - FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 2%

Dmitri Gaskin - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Daniel Alley - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Bill Keck - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Stephen - GUGGENHEIM - Man of La Mancha 0

Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 27%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 12%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 7%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 7%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 4%

FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Plethos Productions 1%

OCTET - Berkeley Rep 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 0%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 0%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

ON THE TOWN - South Bay Musical Theatre 0%

LA CAGES AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0

Best New Play Or Musical

GODDES - berkeley rep 20%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 17%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 11%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 10%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Plethos Productions 10%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

LEAR - Cal Shakes 6%

DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 6%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

ENCORE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 3%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 2%

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensembe Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Marshall Forte - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 21%

Yuval Weissberg - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 13%

Makena Reynolds - GYPSY - Hillbarn Theatre 8%

Jomar Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 7%

Adam Green - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 5%

Vickia Brickley - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 5%

Erin Rose Solorio - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 4%

Penelope DaSilva - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Michael Strelo-Smith - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 3%

Jake Gale - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 3%

Antoinette Comer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Milo Boland - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Kyle Kemph - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 2%

Carlos Diego Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 2%

Cristina Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 2%

Sam Prince (Angel) - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

McKenna Rose - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 1%

Jaron Vesely - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 1%

Jordan Covington - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Samuel Prince - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

John Gallagher Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

Amber Iman - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 1%

Christine Dwyer - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Nico Jaochico - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Devin Cunningham - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Kirk Waller - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 20%

Tessa Prodromou - TRAP - Upstage Theater 19%

Brian Moore - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 13%

Jomar Tagatac - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 8%

Devin Cunningham - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

Jordan Baker - DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

Mary Gannon Graham - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Leon Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Wera von Wulfen - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Greta Oglesby - GEM OF THE OCEAN - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 3%

Allie Pratt - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Moses Villarama - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Kim Sullivan - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Lisa Ramierez - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 2%

Elissa Beth Stebbins - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brian Rivera - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Terry Jones - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Jeanette Harrison - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Kenny Toll - THIS MUCH I KNOW - Aurora Theater 1%

Lisa Anne Porter - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Julie Yeager - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Manny Martinez - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Laura Jorgensen - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Josh Odsess-Rubin - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 0%

Fergus Loughnane - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0

Best Play

FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 23%

TRAP - Upstage Theater 14%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 8%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Foothill Theatre Arts 5%

DANA H - Berkeley Rep 5%

THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 4%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 3%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 2%

AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 1%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 0%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0

Best Production of an Opera

WEST SIDE STORY - San Jose Opera 31%

WEST SIDE STORY - California Theatre 24%

CARMEN - Opera San Jose 16%

LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 11%

MOZART AND SALIERI - Opera San Jose 8%

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - Opera San Jose 6%

DIDO AND AENEAS - Opera San Jose 5%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Broadwater - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 26%

Patrick Klein - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 12%

Michael Wilson - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Josh Gefken - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Theater 10%

Sofia T Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 7%

Micaela Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 4%

Michael Wilson - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Ron Gasparinetti - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Christopher Fitzer - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Seafus Smith - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 3%

Wilson Chin - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brian Watson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Nina Ball - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Heather Kenyon - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - MAN OF LA MANCHA - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNIN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Christopher Fitzer - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

William Bloodgood - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Brian Watson - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Brian Watson - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Brian Watson - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sutton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 23%

Steven Kroeger - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 23%

Ronn Ton - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Wesley Murphy - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Jeff Mockus - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 7%

George Psarras - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 6%

Anton Doty - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Will McCandless - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 3%

Howard Ho - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Jeff Mockus - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 3%

Jane Shaw - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brittany Law - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Brittany Law - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Brittany Law - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Keck - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chanel Tilghman - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 24%

Teresa Attridge - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 8%

Ginger Beavers - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

Jamie Zee - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Jacob Henrie-Naffaa - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 5%

Tara Roberts - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 4%

Kaylyn Dowd - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Anita Viramontes - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

Anjee Norgaard - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Keith Adair - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Jennifer Wolfe - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 3%

Stephanie Baumann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Melissa WolfKlain - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

JESSE CORTEZ - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Alexandra Ornes - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Atticus Shaindlin - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Sean Okuniewicz - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Stark Sands - SWEPT AWAY - 2022 2%

B Noel Thomas - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 2%

Zane Walters - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Alycia Adame - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 1%

Cindy Brillhart-True - 9 TO 5 - 6th Street Playhouse 1%

Albert Hodge (Collins) - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Darrell Morris Jr. - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Cathleen Riddley - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gwendolyn Sampson Brown - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 30%

Will Dao - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 11%

Velina Brown - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Rudy Guerrero - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Mario Mazzetti - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Crystal Liu - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Phil Wong - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

Liam Cody - DEATHTRAP - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Porscha Shaw - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Rodney Hicks - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Dorian Lockett - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Jannely Calmell - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Susi Damilano - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Erica Smith - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Mary DeLorenzo - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Fontaine - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Eduardo Soria - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Bonnie Gilgallon - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LLAMA LLAMA RED PAJAMA - Bay Area Children's Theatre 29%

13 THE MUSICAL - Borel Dream Theatre 28%

SEUSSICAL JR. - Pittsburg Community Theatre 25%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR - On the Fringe Visual and Performing Arts 9%

THE DESCENDANTS - Young Actors Studio 8%

Favorite Local Theatre

Ray of Light Theatre 25%

Palo Alto Players 14%

Berkeley Playhouse 13%

Borel Dream Theatre 13%

6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 8%

Transcendence Theatre Company 5%

Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Shotgun Players 4%

Landmark Musical Theatre 3%

South Bay Musical Theatre 1%

Left Edge Theatre 1%

San Jose Playhouse 1%

Golden Thread Productions 1%

Foothill Theatre Arts 1%

Cinnabar Theater 1%

Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

Broadway and Vine, St. Helena, CA 0%

AlterTheater 0%