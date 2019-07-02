Diablo Ballet's 9th Annual GOURMET GALLOP Returns This August

Diablo Ballet's Annual Gourmet Gallop food and wine walk returns to downtown Walnut Creek for the ninth consecutive year on Thursday, August 8 from 6 pm - 9 pm. Sponsored by Diablo Magazine, 92.1 KKDV and Lyric Walnut Creek, Diablo Ballet invites guests to sip, sample and stroll their way through eighteen downtown Walnut Creek locations as they experience a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure.

Participating locations in the 2019 Gourmet Gallop include returning locations: 1515 Restaurant and Lounge, Broderick, Buon Vino Wine Shop, Havana, Lottie's Creamery, Massimo Ristorante, Oke Poke, Opa!, San Francisco Creamery, Sauced BBQ & Spirits, Silk Road, Steinway Piano Gallery, Walnut Creek Yacht Club, Water Light Plaza and Wine Hardware. New locations joining us this year are La Sen Bistro, Love + Chocolate and Torsap Thai Kitchen. Wine tasting will be provided in four locations including Buon Vino, Steinway Piano Gallery featuring McGrail Vineyards, Water Light Plaza featuring Peterson Winery and Wine Hardware featuring Darcie Kent Vineyards. This self-paced, self-guided stroll offers the opportunity to savor amazing food and wine while supporting a great cause.

The Gourmet Gallop benefits Diablo Ballet and its PEEK Outreach Program (Performing Arts Education & Enrichment for Kids), which is the only arts education program of its kind offered by a professional dance company in the Bay Area. PEEK provides in-school movement curriculum and free dance performances to students and families in underserved areas who have few opportunities to participate in the arts. The PEEK Extension program brings arts education to female teenagers incarcerated in the Contra Costa County juvenile justice system.

Tickets are on sale now to the public at only $39 if purchased on or before July 25th. After that date, the price goes up to $45 per person. Special group pricing is available. Tickets are available online at: diabloballet.org or by calling (925) 943-1775.

Since 1994, Diablo Ballet has been the award-winning, professional dance company for Contra Costa County. Presenting acclaimed classical and contemporary ballets, the company is committed to exposing youth to the arts through its renowned PEEK Outreach Programs, which have reached over 68,000 underserved school children in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties since 1995. In addition, Diablo Ballet has served hundreds of at-risk teenage girls incarcerated within the Juvenile Justice system since 2015. In August of 2019, Diablo Ballet will open the first Ballet School in Contra Costa County run by a professional ballet company, located in Pleasant Hill.





