Chamber Music Marin Unveils Line-Up For 2024-2025 Concert Series

Chamber Music Marin has revealed the line-up for their 2024-2025 Chamber Music Concert Series which takes place October 20, 2024 through May 18, 2025 at Mt. Tamalpais United Methodist Church in Mill Valley, CA. Now in its 52nd year, Chamber Music Marin will present a diverse repertoire for their new season featuring newly commissioned works and timeless classics. The season consists of five intimate concerts, all reflecting CMM's mission of presenting world-class musicians at affordable prices.

“We are particularly excited about the program diversity of this series of concerts,” said Anna Vagin, CMM Board President. “The works to be performed span a wide range from the 18th to the 21st centuries and include some of the greatest works of classical chamber music. We are also excited to be featuring women and African American composers, as well as works commissioned during the COVID shutdown.”

Kicking off the 2024-2025 season is the Horszowski Trio on Sunday, October 20th at 5pm. Named “most compelling American group to come on the scene” by The New Yorker, the Horszowski Trio is back by popular demand and is one of this season's artists who will present new works commissioned during the COVID shutdown.

Since its inception in 1973, the all-volunteer nonprofit has presented hundreds of nationally and internationally recognized touring musicians to audiences totaling over 50,000 guests. Many of these musicians are rising stars, with notable musicians such as Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell, world-renowned pianist Angela Hewitt, and string quartet pioneers the Kronos Quartet having performed in past concert seasons.

Ticket prices are $48 GA, $130 for a 3-concert subscription (any 3 concerts), or $190 for the entire season subscription (5 concerts, an additional any concert ticket, and a free ticket to the Marin Music Chest Youth Finalist concert). Youths 18 and under are always free. All shows start at 5pm. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmarin.org

2024 - 2025 Chamber Music Marin Concert Series Line-Up:

October 20, 2024

The Horszowski Trio

The Horszowski Trio returns from New York to perform Smetana and Mendelssohn Piano Trios plus three short fantasies commissioned by the Trio during the COVID shutdown.

Program:

Three short “Fantasiestücke" commissioned by the trio to celebrate the trio's 10th Anniversary, composed with Robert Schumann's inspiration, by Derek Bermel, Paul Chihara, and David Fulmer. Bedřich Smetana - Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15; Felix Mendelssohn - Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor

November 10, 2024

Jasper String Quartet

The Jasper String Quartet is recognized as one of the outstanding American quartets of the 21st Century. Since founding in 2009, the award-winning quartet has released eight albums and will release additional recordings in 2024 and 2025. They are expert at mixing new music with highlights of the classical canon and will perform for us the William Grant Still “Lyric Quartette,” Vivian Fung's String Quartet No. 2, and the Dvorak Quartet No. 14 in A-flat major.

Program:

William Grant Still: Lyric String Quartette

Vivian Fung: String Quartet No. 2

Antonín Dvořák: Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major, Op. 105

February 2, 2025

Tesla Quartet

The Tesla Quartet formed at the Juilliard School in New York in 2008. From 2009-2012 they were the Graduate Quartet in Residence with the famed Takacs Quartet at the University of Colorado Boulder. They have won top prizes in several competitions, tour widely, and commissioned 12 new works during the COVID pandemic in 2020. They will perform the popular Haydn “Joke” Quartet, Opus 33, No. 2, and the Dvorak String Quartet No. 10, Opus 51, as well as introducing the audience to String Quartet No. 3 by Polish/Lithuanian composer Grazina Bacewicz (1909-1969).

Program:

Franz Joseph Haydn: Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 33 No. 2, "Joke"

Grazina Bacewicz: String Quartet No. 3

Antonín Dvořák: String Quartet No. 10 in E♭ Major, Op. 51

February 23, 2025

Dalby, Costanza, and Yakushev Trio

Our audience is familiar with these outstanding musicians but not in this configuration. Owen Dalby and Christopher Costanza are violinist and cellist with the St. Lawrence String Quartet. This season they will team up with pianist Ilya Yakushev on a bravura program including Martinu, Rachmaninoff, Nadia Boulanger, Andrea Cassarubios, Shostakovich, and the spectacular Brahms Trio No. 1 in B major, Op.8.

Program:

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 for Violin and Piano

Nadia Boulanger: Trois pièces for Cello and Piano

Andrea Casarrubios: Silbo for Cello and Piano

Bohuslav Martin: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello, H. 157

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue for solo piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major, Op. 8

March 30, 2025

Frisson Nonet

A chamber group with the range of an orchestra minus percussion, the nine-member Frisson Nonet is a string quartet with bass, plus a woodwind quintet. The unusual program will include Walter August's “Octet for Strings and Winds,” Gershwin's “Three Preludes for Clarinet and Strings,” Martinu's “Nonet for Strings and Winds” and, for a rousing finale, Ravel's “Bolero” transcribed for Nonet.

Program:

Walter August: Octet in B-flat for strings and winds, Opus 7

George Gershwin: Three Preludes for Clarinet and Strings

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet for strings and winds

Maurice Ravel: “Bolero” transcribed for Nonet

Marin Music Chest's Young Artists Concert - May 18, 2025

Subscribers receive a free ticket to the Young Artists' Concert of the Marin Music Chest with their subscription. Each year, the quality of the winners is very impressive, making this concert an inspiring event for all who attend. We encourage you to bring your friends and family; the concert is free to all comers.

Chamber Music Marin's dedicated Board of Directors plans and produces the annual Chamber Music Marin series of five concerts. Additionally, Chamber Music Marin is dedicated to promoting classical music by educational outreach programs to Marin County school children, thus exposing the next generation to the exquisite pleasures of chamber music. Learn more at www.chambermusicmarin.org.

