Center REP to Present the East Bay Premiere of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

This fall, Center Repertory Company will present the East Bay premiere of the original London production of Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black, performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts (1601 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek) beginning Wednesday, November 5 and running through Sunday, November 23, 2025.



“It's an honor to bring London's West End production all the way to Walnut Creek just in time for spooky season,” says Center REP Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow. “This classic tale is told through a fresh and inventive new point of view that will keep you on the edge of your seat and reaffirm your belief in the power of live theatre!”



The second longest-running play in the history of London’s West End, The Woman in Black is the chilling theatrical event that has kept over seven million theatergoers on the edge of their seats for more than 30 years. When a young lawyer encounters a mysterious figure on the lonely, desolate estate he is charged to settle after the death of its owner, he believes his life has become cursed. To help him exorcise the dark specter from his life, he engages a skeptical actor to help him tell his terrifying story and together they unspool the mysteries hidden among the moors of the haunted estate. Hailed by critics as “a white-knuckle thrill” (San Francisco Chronicle) and “Ingenious!” (New York Times) Center REP audiences will be lured into the pulse-pounding and spine-tingling ghostly world of their own imaginations… what happens next is something you must see to believe!

