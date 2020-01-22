CMT San Jose Announces SHREK THE MUSICAL

CMT Mainstage, featuring local performers ages 14-20 in two rotating casts*, will present Shrek The Musical. "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek. Based on the DreamWorks films and the book by William Steig, the stage production has music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek The Musical features memorable songs including Big, Bright Beautiful World, Story of My Life, Freak Flag, Build a Wall, I Think I Got You Beat, and Who I'd Be.

This Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure brings all the beloved characters from the Oscar-winning film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

The roles* of "Shrek" will be played by Hamilton Maletsky and Jose Gallentes, "Fiona" by Lainie Moniz and Camille Mulcahy, "Lord Farquaad" by Miles Bayer and Arturo Collazo, the "Donkey" by Gian Kamal and Leandro Bilello. The show is directed by Kevin Hauge, with Assistant Choreographer Sarah Byslma, Vocal Director Michael Louladakis, and Music Director Amie Jan.

Performance Schedule for Shrek The Musical: Friday, February 28 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, February 29 at 2 pm and 7:00 pm; Sunday, March 1 at 1pm and 6 pm; Thursday, March 5 at 7:00 pm; Friday, March 6 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, March 7 at 2pm and 7:00 pm, and Sunday, March 8 at 1 pm.

For tickets and more information, https://www.cmtsj.org/shrek/





