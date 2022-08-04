CATS Returns To San Jose's Center For The Performing Arts Next Month
Performances run Tuesday, September 20 through Sunday, September 25, 2022.
One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS, will return to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) for a limited one-week engagement as part of a new North American tour beginning Tuesday, September 20 and running through Sunday, September 25, 2022. Tickets ($38-$138) and are available online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
The performance schedule for CATS is as follows: Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 24 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, September 25 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages! Featuring new sound design, direction, and choreography for a new generation-experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!
The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.
Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.
The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.
CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.
The 2022/23 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by Troika Entertainment.
For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com.