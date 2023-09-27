Bounty, A New Fine Art Gallery And Atelier, To Open In San Francisco

Bounty, a new fine art gallery and atelier, is set to open in San Francisco on September 30.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Artist Charles H. Trapolin and his partner, Stanley D. Morris announced today the opening of Bounty, a new fine art gallery and atelier at the nexus of San Francisco's Jackson Square, North Beach, Chinatown and the Financial District (609 Pacific Ave, at the corner of Columbus Ave, San Francisco 94133).

Bounty will feature a rotating collection of Trapolin's artwork, alongside a collection of treasures from around the globe and work from other artists. Bounty will open on Saturday, September 30, 2023, and will be open Wednesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sundays, 12–5 p.m.. 

“My career as a visual artist has been inspired by my travels and time living in vibrant cities around the world,” says Charles H. Trapolin. “We are thrilled to return to San Francisco, a city we love so dearly and one where we have spent a majority of our lives. The City is experiencing an exciting time for artists and local merchants, and so became the only place we would ever think to open this gallery.”  

Buyers of art for both home and commercial spaces, and those seeking one-of-a-kind gifts at a wide range of price points will discover a range of paintings, prints, sculptures, weavings, and uniquely beautiful objects. Bounty will also house an in-store print shop and painting studio. Special pop-up events will introduce new additions to the collection throughout the year.

Featuring salon-style installations of paintings, prints, and photographs, the space is adorned with vintage display cases, creating an experience of walking into someone's home, and perusing their private collection of heirlooms and keepsakes.    

“For over 40 years, we have traveled around the world, collecting artwork and treasures that cannot be found anywhere else,” says Stanley Morris. “We not only wanted to share Charles' work with San Francisco, but also make one-of-a-kind pieces available to collectors and explorers.”  

Trapolin's visual artwork has been exhibited internationally and is in the permanent collection of the Waitakaruru Sculpture Garden and Arboretum in New Zealand and the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. In addition, his work has been shown at the Oakland Museum, McKinney Avenue Contemporary in Dallas, Yerba Buena Center of the Arts in San Francisco and Burning Man in 2000 and 2001. 

About Bounty

Founded by artist Charles Trapolin and his partner, Stanley Morris, Bounty is a fine arts gallery and atelier with a curated collection of art and treasures from around the globe. The gallery features a selection of Trapolin's artwork, as well as work from other artists. Bounty is located at the nexus of San Francisco's Jackson Square, North Beach, Chinatown and the Financial District.

Buyers of art for both home and commercial spaces, and those seeking one-of-a-kind gifts at a wide range of price points will discover a range of paintings, prints, sculptures, weavings, and uniquely beautiful objects. Bounty is home to a print shop, and painting studio. Special pop-up events will introduce new additions to the collection throughout the year.



