Berkeley Symphony Opens 2025–26 Season with VISIONS OF ELYSIUM

Berkeley Symphony will launch its 2025–26 Symphonic Series with VISIONS OF ELYSIUM on Sunday, September 14 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Berkeley.

The concert marks the opening of the orchestra’s 54th season and will be conducted by acclaimed guest conductor Dina Gilbert, Principal Conductor of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens and Music Director of the Walla Walla Symphony.

The season-opening program explores themes of transcendence and transformation, beginning with Samy Moussa’s ethereal Elysium. Rising star Gabriel Cabezas will join the orchestra to perform Alyssa Weinberg’s haunting cello concerto Caligo, followed by Tchaikovsky’s evocative Pezzo Capriccioso. The concert concludes with Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”.

“This program is a journey through sound and soul,” said Gilbert. “Each work channels a different kind of transcendence. I hope audiences leave feeling more connected—to themselves, to each other, and to the power of live music.”

VISIONS OF ELYSIUM is the first of four Symphonic Series concerts this season, each led by a different guest conductor. The season also includes premieres and commissions that highlight Berkeley Symphony’s signature blend of innovation and diversity, including the world premiere of Alma Monarca by Juan Pablo Contreras and a performance of Clarice Assad’s new guitar concerto written for Bay Area guitarist Marc Teicholz.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Subscriptions to the four-concert Symphonic Series range from $48 to $280, and Chamber Series subscriptions are available for $120. Subscriptions are on sale now at berkeleysymphony.org or by calling (510) 841-2800. Single tickets will be available starting August 1.

All Symphonic Series concerts will take place at First Congregational Church of Berkeley. Chamber Series concerts will be held at the Piedmont Center for the Arts.