Berkeley Symphony Appointments Kate Kammeyer as Executive Director

Today, Berkeley Symphony Board of Directors announced the selection of its new executive director, Kate Kammeyer, to head the 52-year-old organization. Her appointment is the culmination of a nationwide search that began in February 2022. Kammeyer will succeed current Executive Director Jim Tibbs, who served Berkeley Symphony since 2019, and will assume his duties with the orchestra following his retirement.



"We are very pleased to have Kate join us as Executive Director," says Paul Bennett, President of the Berkeley Symphony Board of Directors. "Her experience impacting multiple music organizations in a variety of roles will enable her to lead the business side of Berkeley Symphony. We look forward to her leadership in crafting the execution of conductor Joseph Young's artistic vision as she helps Berkeley Symphony continue its tradition of innovative concert programming and education of young people."



Kate Kammeyer is an industry leader who brings to Berkeley Symphony nearly two decades of experience in operations, personnel, artistic planning, education, and community engagement, in a series of positions with top-level orchestras, educational institutions, and music festivals. She most recently served at the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra as Senior Vice President and General Manager, as well as Interim Artistic Administrator. Prior to that, Kate worked as the Orchestra Manager of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Assistant Dean of Artistic Planning at the Longy School of Music, and General Manager and Artistic Administrator with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Kate earned a Bachelor of Music, Master of Music, and Artist Diploma all in oboe performance while working in summer administrative positions with the Aspen Music Festival and School, National Repertory Orchestra, and Interlochen Center of the Arts. Most recently she was part of the 2017 cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program with the League of American Orchestras and completed a Change Management certificate in 2020 through Cornell University.



Kate adds, "I am thrilled to lead the Berkeley Symphony as the next Executive Director as we celebrate and build upon the momentum of the 50th season. As a leader who fosters welcoming cultures of inclusion and collaboration, I was drawn to the Berkeley Symphony's mission, vision, and values, with its long-standing commitment to the championing of diverse voices, adventurous and accessible programming, music education programs serving all BUSD schools and engagement of a unique community. With the thoughtful creativity of Music Director, Joseph Young, talented musicians and staff, and highly energized board and advisory council, I look forward to expanding the Berkeley Symphony's role as an indispensable artistic and cultural resource to the community of Berkeley and the Bay area."



"As Berkeley Symphony rounds out its 50th anniversary season, we are excited to welcome Kate to shepherd the organization through the beginning of our next 50 years," says Joseph Young, Music Director of Berkeley Symphony. "Kate has an unparalleled passion for the classical music industry, and her expansive knowledge and commitment to the field will make her a great addition to our team and to the San Francisco Bay Area."



Jim Tibbs retires from Berkeley Symphony after being with the organization for over three years, seeing it through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. Under Jim's incisive leadership, Berkeley Symphony has developed a strategic plan that will serve as the road map for the organization in the coming years. He also led the planning and execution of the historic 50th anniversary season that will reach its pinnacle in June with a series of celebratory concerts and events. With Jim at the helm, Berkeley Symphony has strengthened its place as a vital part of the San Francisco Bay Area's cultural community.



Berkeley Symphony will hold its final performance of its 50th anniversary season, Symphonic III: Rejoice on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall. The performance will feature Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and the world premiere of Rise, from Berkeley composer Jimmy López Bellido. Berkeley Symphony's 2022-23 season will be announced soon.

