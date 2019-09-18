BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Drag Parody Comes to Oasis

D'Arcy Drollinger presents Buffy the Vampire Slayer LIVE! -"Once More With Feeling" The Drag Parody, October 10-November 9 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 7PM, with a special Halloween show on October 31st, which will include a costume contest and Buffy trivia challenge. Oasis - 298 11th Street @ Folsom. Tickets are $27.50-$50 and are available at www.sfoasis.com

The kick-ass cast is back along with some wicked additions to pay tribute for a fourth year to Buffy the Vampire Slayer in a high-camp parody of the popular music episode, "Once More With Feeling"! After being brought back from the dead, Buffy is having trouble adjusting to life amongst her friends. Relationships are getting rocky and the drama is running high when a jazzy demon arrives in Sunnydale causing everyone to sing out their innermost feelings, turning Sunnydale into a stage for musical theater shenanigans. But is there a more nefarious plot at hand as well? And will the Slayer be up to facing it?

Put on your chunky heals, baggy jeans and choker necklaces...Find your Third Eye Blind CD and head down to The Oasis to meet up with "The Scooby Gang."

Directed by D'Arcy Drollinger andSeton Brown. Musical Direction by Steve Bolinger. Choreography by Rory Davis. Stage Combat by John Ficarra. Featuring Michael Phillis, Cassidy LeBlanc, Melanie Marshall, John Paul Gonzalez, Kevin Singer, Angel Adedokun, Carol Walker, Zelda Koznofski, Rory Davis, andJoshua Beld. Costumes by Snaxxx. Set design by Sarah Phykitt. Lighting Design by Sophia Craven. Video by Richard Neveu. Wigs by Becky Motorlodge.

