BALD SISTERS West Coast Premiere & More Set for San Jose Stage Company 2023-2024 Season

San Jose Stage Company has revealed its upcoming 2023/2024 season. Season 41 kicks off with the West Coast premiere of the powerful family saga BALD SISTERS by the visionary Vichet Chum, followed by the highly-anticipated laugh-a-minute farce THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG by the comedic dream team Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields. The season continues with another West Coastpremiere in the thought-provoking PEOPLE WHERE THEY ARE by Anthony Clarvoe, followed by the multi-award-winning comedy HANGMEN by the mastermind Martin McDonagh. Season 41 concludes with the eagerly-awaited return of our summer musical smash surprise tradition (title, of course, to be announced).Visit www.thestage.org for more information.

Artistic Director Randall King remarks, “We are proud to unveil our 41st season, which brings another bold and diverse set of voices to The Stage that resonate with heart, humor, and hard truths. These plays are more than entertainment; they're a testament to the unbreakable bonds that hold us together in a world hell-bent on tearing us apart. This collection of thoughtful, intelligent works invite us to explore the transformative power of connection and compassion. The plays align with our primary mission of creating impactful, thought-provoking works that engage our community in moments of joy, laughter, and meaningful conversation, while fearlessly exploring the complexities of human nature."



Building on a forty-year foundation of brave, innovative, and uncompromising work, this 41st season in our critically-acclaimed and often-awarded history will continue to deliver the kind of provocative, powerful, and profound theatrical experience audiences in San Jose and across the Bay Area have come to expect from The Stage.

Join us for five truly remarkable works, guaranteed to touch your heart, make you laugh out loud, and stir your emotions in our 41st season:

SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY • 2023-2024 • SEASON 41

West Coast Premiere

BALD SISTERS

By Vichet Chum

Directed by Jeffrey Lo

September 13 - October 8, 2023 | Press Opening: September 16, 2023

“Funny, Powerful, Stunningly Good [by] a rising playwright gaining national renown.” - Bill Esler, buzznews.com

Vichet Chum’s captivating new play revolves around two sisters who have been at odds since their birth. Now, tasked with the responsibility of organizing their strong-willed, quick-witted mother's affairs, they must also come to terms with their family's Cambodian heritage, intricately woven into the complexities of their American present. Through a mix of irreverent humor and heartfelt moments, the story delves into the bonds formed by history, spirituality, and the power of laughter.

Award-Winning Comedy

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields

Directed by Kenneth Kelleher

November 15 - December 10, 2023 | Press Opening: November 18, 2023

“Hilarious! Nonstop Pandemonium.” - Entertainment Weekly

This multi-award-winning comedy is a hilarious mash-up of Monty Python madness and Sherlock Holmes-Agatha Christie mystery. On opening night for the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” things are quickly going wrong. Very, very wrong. This 1920s-style whodunit-farce hybrid has everything you’d never want to witness on stage from an unconscious leading lady and a corpse that can’t play dead, to actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Against all odds, the accident-prone thespians battle through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

West Coast Premiere

PEOPLE WHERE THEY ARE

By Anthony Clarvoe

Directed by Benny Sato Ambush

January 31 - February 25, 2024 | Press Opening: February 3, 2024

”Brilliant theater. … confront(ing) the demons of our past…” - Alan Sherrod, ARTS Knoxville

Drawing on the volatile conditions of the mid-century South, rife with segregation and other civil rights inequities, cultural oppression, and exploitive workplace practices, Anthony Clarvoe draws on actual events and crafts a compelling narrative. Six ordinary people gather to share their lived experiences and confront their relationships and their place in the path of our country’s checkered history. What they must confront bears disturbing parallels to our currently divided state.

West Coast Premiere

Olivier Award Winner - Best Play (Multi-Award winner)

HANGMEN

By Martin McDonagh

Directed by James Reese

April 3 - 28, 2024 | Press Opening: April 6, 2024

“Sneaky, menacing and funny … irresistibly pitch-black comedy … McDonagh at full tilt.” - Greg Evans, Deadline.com

When the United Kingdom abolishes the death penalty in 1965, all eyes in Oldham turn to Harry, the second-best hangman in the country, for his thoughts on this historic development. In a gripping tale, the news turns Harry’s pub into chaotic hub of locals and reporters seeking his reaction. Amidst the frenzy, a mysterious visitor arrives with a darker agenda. Sixth in the line of Martin McDonagh plays to grace The Stage (following "The Lieutenant of Inishmore," "The Pillowman," "The Lonesome West," "A Skull in Connemara," and "The Beauty Queen of Leenane.”), this darkly comedic exploration of justice and punishment will have audiences laughing out loud, simultaneously shocked and delighted by its twists and turns.

Summer Musical Extravaganza

TITLE TO BE ANNOUNCED

June 5 - 30, 2024

Press Opening: June 8, 2024

Exciting musical smash hit to be announced.

ABOUT SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY

Through powerful, provocative and profound theatre, San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) seeks to expand community, forge creative partnerships, and challenge individuals in order to illuminate the human condition.

San Jose Stage Company is recognized as the South Bay’s leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The Stage is dedicated to the presentation and development of new works, with a concentration on American literature scripted by modern playwrights that speak to the conditions, hopes and fears of humanity. With the farthest seat in the house no more than fifteen feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience at The Stage is profoundly visceral.

A multi-award-winning theatre company, San Jose Stage Company has presented over 200 productions, including 20 world premieres and over 50 new works. The Stage was honored with the Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued contributions to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle in 2018.

San Jose Stage Company is ranked as the second largest professional theatre and eighth largest performing arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley Business Journal), attracting over 30,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually making The Stage a vital force in the region’s economic and creative landscape.

TICKET INFORMATION

Memberships and single tickets to the 2023-2024 season of San Jose Stage Company may be purchased online at www.thestage.org with season packages ranging from $135 - $270 and offering savings of up to 30% on single-ticket prices.