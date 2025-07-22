Ana Gasteyer and More Set for Lesher Center 2025/26 Season Headliners Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lesher Center Presents revealed he diverse lineup of artists and genres from the worlds of Broadway, comedy, dance, improv, and more that will make up the 2025/26 season Headliners Series.



Tickets for the Headliners Series are on-sale now by visiting LesherArtsCenter.org. All Headliners Series concerts will include Pay What You Can ticket opportunities to align with the Center’s access initiatves. To receive notifications on upcoming Headliners Series and Pay What You Can performances at the Lesher Center, visit LesherArtsCenter.org and fill out the Enews Sign Up form.



The 2025/26 Season Headliners Series includes:



October 17, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35–$65

Hari Kondabolu is a comedian, writer and podcaster based in Brooklyn. The New York Times called him “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today” and described his 2018 Netflix special Warn Your Relatives as “an incisively funny and formally adventurous hour that reveals a comic in command of his powers.” The special was named on many “Best Of” lists, including for Time, Paste Magazine, Cosmopolitan, E! Online, and Mashable. He was also named one of 2018’s “Comics To Watch” by Variety. Hari currently hosts the new Netflix food competition series “Snack vs Chef” along with Megan Stalter. His newest special, Vacation Baby, is available on Hulu and YouTube. Hari performs as part of a two-day Diwali Celebration, which includes free outdoor activities on Saturday, October 18. Information on outdoor events will be available late August at LesherArtsCenter.org.



The Groundlings

October 25, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25–$45

For over 50 years, The Groundlings Theatre & School has been the launching pad for some of the biggest names in comedy. As an improvisational and sketch comedy institution in Los Angeles, it is both a school that trains aspiring performers and a theater that entertains audiences weekly. Alumni include Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and more. From the classroom to the stage, they focus on original character work, ensemble collaboration, and the magic of spontaneous comedy. The Groundlings perform as part of the Diablo Improv Festival, which combines classes, workshops and performance jams over a two-day period, October 25-26.



Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble

January 9, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $44–$76

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's Whose Line is it Anyway?, take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble. Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! Asking For Trouble is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.

Peppa Pig: My First Concert

A Family Valentine’s Day experience!

February 14, 2026, 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets: $39–$69

From Mozart to Muddy Puddles

Peppa Pig, along with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, George and new baby sister Evie, are coming to Walnut Creek for PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT—a fun, interactive introduction to a live orchestra for ages 18 months and older. Join Peppa and George to learn all about the different sounds that instruments make together! Enjoy some of your favorite music from the show played by a live orchestra and discover some other exciting orchestral pieces perfect for children. Plus, some little piggies can join Peppa and her family to make music of their own!

February 20, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $75–$99

Ana Gasteyer is perhaps best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live. During her six-year stint, she created some of the most iconic SNL characters, including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion, and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Gasteyer is also a highly accomplished singer and songwriter. On stage, Gasteyer has starred on Broadway in Wicked as Elphaba, The Rocky Horror Show, and Tony nominated shows The Royal Family and Three Penny Opera, and she originated the role of Debra in David Lindsay-Abaire's Kimberly Akimbo at MTC. Prior to joining SNL, Gasteyer attended Northwestern University and honed her comedy skills at The Groundlings, the famed Los Angeles improv-sketch comedy group. Gasteyer resides in the East coast with her husband, children, and rescue pup, Gloria.

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico

February 28, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30–$60

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed Mariachi Herencia de México. The 2x Latin GRAMMY®-nominated band has issued five chart-topping albums and has performed all across the North American continent paving the way for a new generation of mariachi musicians. Nuestra Herencia, their 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts and earned the band their first Latin GRAMMY®-nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album. 2018's Herencia de la Tierra Mía and the two-volume series, Esencia and Esencia, Vol. 2 issued in 2019 and 2020, respectively, charted atop all major streaming platforms and industry charts. In 2022, Herederos appeared as the band were performing a wildly successful North American tour. Herederos received a 2023 Latin GRAMMY® nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album. The young, virtuosic band is composed of 14 musicians, ages 18-32, representing a new bicultural generation in the U.S.

College Notes A Cappella

March 13-14, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35–$60

The 8th annual, only-at-the-Lesher Center event returns! The hugely popular, always sold-out College Notes A Cappella concert- event features the top a cappella groups from universities across the country. Performance troupes and more to be announced at a later date.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

April 25–26, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $66–$113

The Lesher Center is proud to be the Bay Area home to the nationally acclaimed Dance Theatre of Harlem as they return for an all-new program in 2026. This multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics and innovative contemporary works that celebrate Black culture and empowerment through the arts for all. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Each component of Dance Theatre of Harlem carries a solid commitment towards enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children—especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born—the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. Now in its sixth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem has achieved unprecedented success, bringing innovative and bold new forms of artistic expression to audiences in New York City, across the country and around the world.



SFJAZZ @ The Lesher Center

October 8, 2025 | January 10, 2026 | February 21, 2026 | March 20, 2026 | April 18, 2026

Tickets: $180–$284 (four concert series)

The previously announced SFJAZZ @ The Lesher Center launches in January 2026. Featuring a broad mix of acclaimed jazz artists, the series includes The Kenny Barron Trio featuring Tyreek McDole (January 10, 2026), Madeleine Peyroux (February 21, 2026), Sarah McKenzie (March 20, 2026), and Gerald Clayton (April 18, 2026).