A.C.T. Reveals Lineup of Special Events for NOBODY LOVES YOU

American Conservatory Theater has revealed the lineup of special events—including guest bartenders, a special tasting night, and an event inspired by the popular Tinder Disrupt series—set to coincide with Nobody Loves You, the next great American musical comedy from Bay Area hometown heroes Itamar Moses (Tony Award winner for The Band’s Visit, Drama Desk winner for Dead Outlaw) and Gaby Alter.



GUEST BARTENDERS

Throughout the run of Nobody Loves You, A.C.T. is excited to partner with four different local restaurants to offer up specially-crafted drinks. Guests are invited to stick around after the show to meet and mingle with these fabulous bartenders and fellow theatergoers, while enjoying drink specials and music by DJ Rolo. No additional ticket needed.

· Thursday, March 6

Guest Bartender: Ken Ying, Luce / Bar 888

· Thursday, March 13

Guest Bartender: Oscar Davilla, One Market

· Thursday, March 20

Guest Bartender: Jovanni Jimenez Adorno, Saluhall

· Thursday, March 27

Guest Bartender: Trinity Avalos, Canela

PRIDE NIGHT WITH KATYA SMIRNOFF-SKYY

On Wednesday, March 19, patrons can mix and mingle at an LGBTQ+ themed party before the show. A.C.T. will be offering hosted snacks along with discounted drinks, plus a special performance from one of our favorite queens, Katya Smirnoff-Skyy! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The curtain goes up on Nobody Loves You at 7:30 p.m.

“SOMEBODY MIGHT LOVE YOU,” INSPIRED BY TINDER DISRUPT, HOSTED BY Phil Wong

On Friday, March 21, A.C.T. will present “Somebody Might Love You,” an event inspired by the popular Tinder Disrupt series. Hosted by Phil Wong, performers at this event will give powerpoint presentations to “pitch” their single (or otherwise available) friends in front of a lusty live audience. And yes, people really do fall in love. Starting at 6:30 p.m., guests will gather at the Garret located on the 5th floor of the Toni Rembe Theater. Whether you’re pitching a friend, looking for love, or you’re just there to watch, all are welcome! The curtain goes up on Nobody Loves You at 8 p.m. Stick around after the show for a party in the Confessional at Fred’s, on the lower level of the theater, featuring drink specials and music by a local DJ. Separate tickets are required for the preshow event and the performance. No special ticket is required for the postshow party.

TASTING EVENT FEATURING LUCE AT THE INTERCONTINENTAL

On Tuesday, March 25, A.C.T. will present a pre-show Tasting Night featuring curated bites from Chef Dennis Efthymiou and Chef Norma Whitt from Luce at the InterContinental. No additional ticket needed. Doors for this event open at 5:30 p.m. The curtain goes up on Nobody Loves You at 6:30 p.m.

The game of love is on! “Nobody Loves You” is a wildly popular reality dating show in which eager contestants compete for love (and social media stardom). When Jeff, a philosophy grad student, snags a spot on the show to win back his ex, he breaks all the rules and tries to blow the game wide open. That is, until he falls for Jenny, an enticingly prickly “Nobody Loves You” producer who yearns to make serious films. In a world where every kiss comes at the end of a selfie stick, can two people really connect? Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon directs.



Nobody Loves You performs at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theatre from Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 30, 2025. Single tickets (ranging from $25–$130) are on sale now at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online.

