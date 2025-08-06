A TASTE OF IRELAND—THE IRISH MUSIC & DANCE SENSATION Comes to Santa Cruz in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The internationally acclaimed Irish dance spectacular A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation will make its Santa Cruz stop on Sunday, October 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium.

Presented by Pace Live as part of its 2025 world tour, the production arrives fresh from a successful West End debut in the U.K. and a hit Off-Broadway run in New York.

Fusing traditional Irish music and dance with contemporary flair, A Taste of Ireland offers a high-energy theatrical experience featuring World Champion dancers, live musicians, and beloved Irish folk tunes reimagined for modern audiences. The show includes new interpretations of classics like “Danny Boy” and “Wild Rover,” brought to life with vibrant choreography, dramatic lighting, and emotional storytelling that traces Ireland’s cultural legacy through movement and song.

The cast features Irish dance stars Gavin Shevlin, Callum O’Neill, and Cian Walsh, as well as fiddler Megan McGinley, with additional cast members including veterans of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. (Casting subject to change.)

Directed by Brent Pace and co-directed by Ceili Moore, A Taste of Ireland blends live tap battles, contemporary vocal performances, and authentic cultural expression into one unforgettable night. The show has earned more than 150 five-star reviews on Facebook and critical acclaim from outlets such as Time Out Sydney, which called it “world-class Irish dancing, melodic folk music mashups, live acapella tap battles, and craic galore.”

For tickets and more information, visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.