Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lauren Pym - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chong Mi Land - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sean Barnett - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

J. Scott Lapp - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals



Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Billings - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lyndon Pugeda - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals



Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater



Best Performer In A Musical

Benji Katzke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Adriana Cuba - THIS BITCH - Diversionary Theatre



Best Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Herman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erik Montierth - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Connor Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tirzah - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

San Diego Musical Theater



