Roustabouts Theatre Co. to Present AN ACT OF GOD in March

This March, the Roustabouts Theatre Company will bring An Act of God to the stage, with performances March 7 through 29 at the Scripps Ranch Theatre.

Written by David Javerbaum, 13-time Emmy Award winner and former head writer of The Daily Show, this sharp, irreverent Broadway comedy places faith, humanity, and modern culture under scrutiny.

The production stars Samantha Ginn as God herself, alongside Devyn Wade and Fred Harlow as her long-suffering archangels under the direction of Artistic Director Phil Johnson.

Fast-moving, witty, and unexpectedly thoughtful, An Act of God takes belief, doubt, and power seriously enough to satirize them, resulting in a theatrical experience that trusts its audience and lingers long after the lights come up.

Join Roustabouts Theatre Company March 7-29 in partnership with Scripps Ranch Theatre for a bold, laugh-filled evening that invites reflection, conversation, and a little divine perspective.