Video: Get A First Look At San Diego Musical Theatre FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Get a first look at rehearsal for San Diego Music Theatre's production of Fiddler on the Roof running from February 9th to March 10th, 2024 below!

Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.

Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.



