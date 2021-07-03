VIDEO: 'We Are Here' Written by COME FROM AWAY Creators is Performed at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has released a new video featuring the song 'We Are Here', and original song written by the creators of Come From Away.

The song features music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and is performed by Geno Carr, Victor Chan, Anise Ritchie, and Jessica Rush.

Watch the full video below!

As the Playhouse prepares to welcome fans back, a donation of any amount helps ensure that the new and the next in American theatre continues to land on its stages. To give, text LJP at 76278 or go to: bit.ly/CurtainsRiseLJP.

Learn more about La Jolla at https://lajollaplayhouse.org/a??.