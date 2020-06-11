VIDEO: The Old Globe Staff Talk HENRY IV as Part of REFLECTING SHAKESPEARE TV

The Old Globe's transformative Reflecting Shakespeare program goes public with Reflecting Shakespeare TV! Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters.

Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons's institutional television. And for the first time since Reflecting Shakespeare's conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare.

Watch Episode 3 - Expectations, Reputation, and the Past (Henry IV, Part I) below!

