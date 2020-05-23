Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Summer Broyhill Recites ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA For The Old Globe's 'Soap It Up' Series

Summer Broyhill is reciting Antony and Cleopatra as part of The Old Globe's Soap It Up series!

It is recommended these days to wash your hands for 20 seconds or more, so why not do it with Shakespeare?

Soap It Up brings you the talented students in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program as they give you Bard-inspired ideas that will take the perfect amount of time while you clean up.

Devised by 2008 Globe/USD graduate Nathaniel McIntyre, Soap It Up encourages you to step into the spotlight and try these monologues the next time you wash your hands!

