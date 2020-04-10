VIDEO: Richard Thomas Sends A Message of Encouragement for The Old Globe's ACT BREAKS

When the curtain falls, where do the artists go? Act Breaks reveals the answer. This special series offers exclusive video content providing an intimate connection with your favorite Old Globe Theatre makers.

Act Breaks checks in with actors, writers, directors, and artisans to see what they are up to during this Great Intermission. Each artist will share what's foremost in their hearts and minds: a song, a message about why theatre matters, or just a hello to their friends and supporters at the Globe.

Richard Thomas played Iago in Barry Edelstein's production of Othello in the 2014 Summer Shakespeare Festival, alongside Blair Underwood and Kristen Connolly. He returned in 2016 to play President Jimmy Carter in Camp David. Now he sends a message of encouragement to the Globe audience during the current crisis.





