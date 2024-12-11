The Old Globe to Present 12th Annual Powers New Voices Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe will kick off 2025 with the Powers New Voices Festival, a three-day play reading event featuring 10 new plays by emerging and award-winning playwrights writing for the American theatre today, including new works by San Diegans. The free festival runs Friday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Opening the weekend will be Celebrating Community Voices, an evening of short works created by local, first-time playwrights through the Globe's arts engagement program. On January 10, there will be readings of six 10-minute plays by local artists Brittany Allen, Lara Benusis, Ruby Dean Hays, Alexander Ameen, Steven Fletcher, and Ahliyah Chambers.

The festival continues on January 11 and 12 with four full-length new American play readings: Alien Girls by Amy Berryman; The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Marco Antonio Rodriguez, which is adapted from the novel by Junot Díaz; the Globe-commissioned Loving Come by Tony Meneses; and Tell Them I'm Still Young by Julia Doolittle.

"The 2025 Powers New Voices Festival will once again be one of the country's most compelling and unique celebrations of the art of American playwriting," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "The Globe's investment in new work for the American stage shapes the national repertoire through commissions, workshops, and productions, and the Powers News Voices Festival is our most galvanizing program. This year's Festival brings brilliant writers to San Diego, and the stories they tell cover a huge range of subjects, genres, styles, and cultures. The plays are vital, urgent, surprising, and revelatory, and together they describe the thrilling energy that makes this moment a kind of golden age of American playwriting. I am delighted to share this rich work with our audiences and to express gratitude to Danielle Mages Amato, the Globe's Director of New Plays and Dramaturgy, for her visionary leadership, and to the generousphilanthropists who give our Festival its name, Paula and Brian Powers."

POWERS NEW VOICES FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

FESTIVAL SERIES OF NEW AMERICAN PLAY READINGS

SATURDAY, JAN. 11, 2025

4 p.m.

ALIEN GIRLS

By Amy Berryman

Directed by Jaki Bradley

Tiffany is pregnant. Her Best Friend, Carolyn, is trying to be happy for her. When Carolyn's true feelings become public in the form of an essay that goes viral, the fallout may be irreparable. Time traveling through decades of friendship between two writers on the brink of huge life changes, Alien Girls is a meta-theatrical dark comedy about the joys and challenges of creating art and creating life.

7:30 p.m.

THE BRIEF WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO

By Marco Antonio Rodriguez

Adapted from the novel by Junot Díaz

Directed by Eddie Torres

Oscar knows that a nerdy Dominican college freshman isn't anyone's idea of a romantic hero. But with the encouragement of his new college roommate, Yunior, Oscar is going to give love another chance... and then another... and then another. There's just one problem: his family is cursed. A vivid new stage adaptation based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Junot Díaz. (This is an English translation of the play currently running in Spanish at Repertorio Español in New York.)

SUNDAY, JAN. 12, 2025

4 p.m.

Globe-commissioned

LOVING COME

By Tony Meneses

Directed by Dámaso Rodriguez

When Julia randomly brings home a French foreign exchange student, her older sister Erika, fresh out of jail and living back home again, is not only confronted with this new guest now also living in their small apartment, but also with her sister's long history of volatile behavior.

7:30 p.m.

TELL THEM I'M STILL YOUNG

By Julia Doolittle

Directed by Barry Edelstein

Allen and Kay are approaching 65 when their only daughter is killed in a car crash. Now parents without children, the two struggle to renegotiate their identities and their marriage, as the entrance of two young people revives a painful longing for what's been lost: their family and their futures.

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES

Celebrate local, first-time playwrights at this inspiring evening of short plays. These works come to life through the Globe's transformative arts engagement program Community Voices. Experience the power of local stories and creativity as we celebrate the heart of our community.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2025

7:30 p.m.

An evening of six 10-minute plays

Directed by Andréa Agosto

Unfinished Business

By Brittany Allen

The 15th of March

By Lara Benusis

Sandwich

By Ruby Dean Hays

Retying the Knot

By Alexander Ameen

The Bully Curse

By Steven Fletcher

The Status Quo

By Ahliyah Chambers

The 12th annual Powers New Voices Festival will begin January 10 and concludes January 12, 2025. The Festival will take place in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

