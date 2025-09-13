SACRA/PROFANA Choral Ensemble Unveils 17th Season VALUE UNKNOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SACRA/PROFANA choral ensemble unveils its 17th season under the theme Value Unknown, inspired by mystery, immeasurability and the truths that lie beyond calculation. Tickets available at sacraprofana.org.

The ensemble explores those ideas with four concert programs that reflect on loss and renewal, light breaking through darkness, the infinite wonder of the cosmos, and horizons where sea and sky converge. Each performance highlights SACRA/PROFANA’s extraordinary artistry, fearless versatility, and its passion for connecting music with the deeper questions of human experience.

“When I first began shaping this season, I was captivated by inspiration from The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” said SACRA/PROFANA Artistic Director Juan Carlos Acosta. “In the story, Addie is cursed with immortality, yet forgotten by everyone the moment she leaves the room. Still, she becomes a muse for artists across centuries, appearing in paintings whose descriptions often end with the phrase ‘value unknown.’ That phrase grabbed me. It felt endlessly evocative, suggesting things beyond price, things we cannot yet comprehend, and mysteries still unfolding in science, art, and even the cosmos. From there, the season’s theme, Value Unknown, was born. We’ve crafted a four-concert season, each program exploring this idea through a different lens.”

Concerts in the 17th season

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, 7:00 pm:

L.O.S.T.: Featuring Jason Carl Rosenberg’s “L.O.S.T. along with Thomas Tallis’ Lamentations of Jeremiah

San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024

Five centuries apart, two companion pieces engage in dialogue across centuries. Thomas Tallis’ “Lamentations of Jeremiah” intertwines with Jason Carl Rosenberg’s bold composition, “L.O.S.T.,” a meditation on grief and renewal. Renaissance polyphony dissolves into modern harmonies, reemerging in an unforgettable performance of timeless music made urgent, intimate, and profoundly human.

Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, 7:00 pm:

Immeasurably Bright: A Holiday Concert

St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 3502 Clairemont Dr, San Diego, CA 92117

Like sunlight on snow or the brilliance of a clear winter day, the music of the season brings light to the year’s darkest nights. SACRA/PROFANA returns with “Immeasurably Bright,” a radiant and joyful holiday concert to warm and uplift the soul.

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 7:00 pm:

The Infinite and the Divine

San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024

The celestial bodies have inspired artists, philosophers, and theologians throughout human history. Drawing upon choral repertoire spanning centuries and cultures, SACRA/PROFANA will explore different perspectives on the stars, the night sky, and our place in the universe.

Saturday, April 25, 2026,7:00 pm:

Where the Sea Meets the Sky

with guest conductor Saunder Choi

San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024

The season finale is as personal as it is powerful. Curated and conducted by award-winning Filipino-Chinese composer Saunder Choi, this concert journeys across the Pacific with music from the Philippines, China, and the United States. Blending cultural works with Choi’s own compositions, it evokes horizons where sea and sky meet in a story of heritage, identity, and discovery.

Tickets for SACRA/PROFANA Season 17 run $15 - $40 with discounts available for Students, seniors, and military, and are available at sacraprofana.org. Season Tickets are also available. Enjoy four concerts for the price of three.

About SACRA/PROFANA

SACRA/PROFANA presents world-class choral music by combining technical mastery with a dedication to diversity and inclusion. The ensemble is acclaimed for its range, merging pop, classical, and contemporary works with a commitment to amplify the artistic voices of women and underrepresented communities alongside traditional repertoire.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP