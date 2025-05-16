Review: I CAN COOK, TOO! Serves Sequins, Showtunes, and Sass at New Village Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sequins? Check. Showtunes? Check. If you like your cabaret with a little culinary flair and your cooking shows accompanied by show tunes, then Erica Marie Weisz has the dish for you: "I CAN COOK, TOO!" Through May 26th, this savory cabaret blends comedy, jazz standards, musical theatre gems, and cooking tips—hold the actual stove, but keep the heat.

Weisz wrote, directed, and stars in this one-woman cabaret, inspired by her pandemic-era streaming series “Quarantine Cooking with Erica Marie”. She doesn’t cook onstage but plates each performance with personality, lovely vocals, and a healthy dose of humor.

Act One is a love letter to Carlsbad cuisine, with Weisz riffing on her favorite local eats and sprinkling in tunes like “Mambo Italiano” and a deliciously comedic “Adelaide’s Lament.” The first act of my show had a special guest step out of the audience and sing a great rendition of the duet “Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Act Two shifts to a more personal recipe—equal parts humor and heart, punctuated by a sentimental “Beyond The Sea.” Somewhere between all that, she pulls out a bedazzled air fryer I will now spend the rest of my life wishing I owned.

Erica Marie is backed by a tight three-piece band led by musical director Patrick Marion, who even breaks out the accordion for a dreamy “La Vie En Rose.” Bassist Martin Martiarena and drummer Jon Berghouse keep the rhythm simmering, and together they serve one showstopper after another.

The limit of Erica Marie’s gorgeous sequinned gowns (with coordinating aprons) does not exist, and she dazzles in each look. She’s not all slinky glamour; she is funny too, chatting with the audience, telling jokes, making faces, and even throwing a fish or two (it will make sense when you see it). The playful mix of sultry chanteuse and comedienne gives this show its charm. The show could be trimmed by 15 minutes and still be satisfying, but cabaret is about indulgence, you go for sparkle and sass, and Weisz serves up both.

"I CAN COOK, TOO!" is a funny, feel-good night out—best enjoyed with friends, and maybe a post-show snack.

How To Get Tickets

"I CAN COOK, TOO!" has a limited run with performances on May 19th, 25th, and 26th at New Village Arts. For ticket information, go to www.newvillagearts.org

Photo Credit: Erica Marie Weiss

