Review: DEFYING FASHION: FASHION THAT DEFIES EXPECTATIONS at Her Universe Fashion Show

If you missed the iconic combination of fashion and fandom at the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con, never fear! You can enjoy the magical fashion, theatrical performances, and pure fandom magic by watching the whole event on the Her Universe YouTube channel. Embracing the magic of talented designers and passionate fans in the audience, this was no ordinary runway show, but it was where theatre, fashion, and Comic-Con collide to create something truly magical..

This year's Her Universe Fashion Show, presented by Universal, was the 11th year for the event and kicked off the Comic Con 2025 weekend with a record-breaking audience and a theme that soared, “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations.” The show celebrated Wicked, Wicked: For Good, and Universal Pictures fandom through creative couture, immersive design, and over-the-top theatrical flair.

Embracing the theme and the show's celebration of innovative and creative fandom fashion, founder Ashley Eckstein opened the show by floating down the runway in a Glinda-inspired bubble engineered by special effects partner AOA. With vivid motion graphics by ALTRD Projections and Barco projectors, the stage was transformed into the land of Oz.

They rocked gorgeous themed outfits throughout the evening, wearing six Wicked-inspired looks designed by Andrew McLaine (with assistant Hannah Kent), and hair and makeup by Veronica Nunez and Leibi Carias, Eckstein and Scott blended geek couture and Broadway bravado to create multiple memorable fashion moments of their own.

Actress and disability advocate Marissa Bode, who stars as Nessarose in the upcoming Wicked: For Good film, joined the judging panel, alongside Variety’s Marc Malkin, Hot Topic’s Robin Motts, and 2024 show winners Wes Jenkins and Candice Miller. “I came expecting a fashion show, but nothing could have prepared me for this warm, vibrant, and inclusive community. The very welcoming and creative voices on this runway made this a Wicked-ly memorable evening," Bode shared.

The 2025 design competition crowned two winners: Lynleigh Sato of Redondo Beach, CA, with “Poppy’s Hues of Happiness,” and Caitlin Beards of Randolph, NJ, with “Couture of the Dead.” Each will receive $2,000 and the chance to design a fashion line with Her Universe.

“Poppy’s Hues of Happiness,”

by Lynleigh Sato of Redondo Beach, CA

“Couture of the Dead" by Caitlin Beards of Randolph, NJ

Eckstein closed the night in a dress made of 2,400 real tulips—an awe-inspiring floral finale created by McLaine and Rochelle Leigh Wall of delightful! Flower Co.

Watch the full show soon on youtube.com/user/HerUniverseChannel and follow @heruniverse for more behind-the-scenes magic.

Photo Credit: Her Universe and Mark Wdwards Photography

